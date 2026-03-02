Rahul Gandhi is in Telangana to collect pocket money? : Bandi Sanjay

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar opened a sharp political attack with that question, alleging that the Congress leader’s visit to the State was not about public issues but about internal party interests.

“Rahul Gandhi is in Telangana to collect pocket money? He is here to conclude the Congress ‘acting course’ — the same stage where Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy claimed Congress can give ₹10,000 crore to the Gandhi family, with ₹1,000 crore from Telangana alone. Is this a political visit… or a collection review? Telangana is watching,” Sanjay said on X.

Earlier in the day, the Union Minister met families of those arrested in connection with the recent Banswada incident, claiming that several innocent persons had been booked and jailed. He interacted with the families in Kamareddy, enquired about their condition and assured them of support. “We are with you. Do not be afraid,” he told them.

Addressing the media later, Sanjay accused the Congress government led by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy of pursuing what he termed “disastrous governance,” particularly in relation to demolitions carried out in the name of buffer zones and Full Tank Level (FTL) norms.

He warned that if houses of the poor continued to be demolished under FTL and buffer zone regulations, BJP workers would respond strongly against what he described as selective action. He questioned why certain structures were allegedly spared while houses of economically weaker families were razed.

Targeting Rahul Gandhi directly, Sanjay said, “Rahul Gandhi, step out of the resort and get a reality check on the disastrous governance of the Congress government led by A. Revanth Reddy.”

He urged Gandhi to:

* Talk to families whose houses were demolished by HYDRAA.

* Visit the Musi belt where residents fear displacement amid the riverfront works.

* Go to Khammam where houses were demolished citing Bhoodan land issues.

* Visit temples in Banjara Hills, Secunderabad and the Old City where attacks were reported.

* Meet families in Banswada who allege their relatives were jailed without justice.

Sanjay alleged that in Banswada, several youths were arrested unfairly and that daily wage workers were living in fear. He cited the case of a man named Srinivas, claiming he was detained merely for appearing in a video without direct involvement in violence.

He also defended the Union government, stating that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, over four crore houses had been constructed nationwide for the poor, while alleging that Telangana was witnessing large-scale demolitions.