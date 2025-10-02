x
Rahul Ramakrishna’s Tweets Surprise Netizens with Political Overtones

Published on October 2, 2025 by sankar

Tollywood actor Rahul Ramakrishna, usually known for his witty takes and candid humor, surprised many with a series of tweets that carried unexpected political undertones. In one tweet, he wrote bluntly, “Gandhi was no saint. He was no Mahatma,” sparking instant debate. Soon after, he tagged BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao and BRS president K. Chandrashekar Rao in separate posts. “We live in such terrible times. Can’t wait for Dumbledore to come back,” he wrote, before adding a frustrated note: “Hyderabad drowned. All your promises failed. People are calling for you to bring it all to order.

”The actor, who has no formal links to politics, left many wondering why he suddenly chose to call out leaders and speak in a tone that appeared to align with BRS narratives. Some speculated it was sarcasm, others felt it was genuine criticism. Rahul closed on a softer note: “Wishing the entire world a hate-free way to live and love. We are all human, just human.” His sudden shift in tone has left fans both puzzled and concerned.

