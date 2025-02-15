Rahul sends a warning to Telangana Congress with Meenakshi Natarajan’s appointment

Congress senior leader and former MP Meenakshi Natarajan is the new incharge of Telangana Congress. While the extremely down-to-earth leader’s appointment was part of larger reshuffle exercise of All Indian National Congress (AICC) organisation, it is definitely more than a regular appointment.

The arrival of Meenakshi Natarajan, a protégé of Rahul Gandhi and a honest leader with corruption-free track record into Telangana political scenario, is expected to create a change in the functioning of Congress and straighten up ruling party’s leaders.

Meenakshi Natarajan is among the handful of leaders who were personally chosen by Rahul Gandhi in early 2000s to rebuild Congress. Right from Meenakshi’s NSUI days, Rahul Gandhi has personally groomed her and he considers her as an able and committed leader.

Even Meenakshi Natarajan has lived up to the expectations of Rahul Gandhi. She is an absolutely clean leader with no corruption charges, which is a rare in today’s politics. What’s even more striking about 51-year-old Congress woman is, many consider her as incorruptible. That’s even more rare characteristic in a party, which is known for scams and scandals.

Thus, the selection of Meenakshi Natarajan to look over Telangana Congress, signifies how serious Rahul Gandhi is about the party’s affairs in the state.

Telangana is among the three Congress ruled states in India and is the only big state after Karnataka, where grand old party is in power. What makes Telangana even more special for Rahul Gandhi is, unlike Karnataka Congress leaders who are seniors and heavy weights, Telangana Congress leaders are younger and are pliable.

If Rahul’s dream of becoming PM has to become reality then Telangana is the only state on which he can depend to rebuild Congress. The conduct of caste census in Telangana, the favorite idea of Rahul Gandhi, proves how Rahul Gandhi and Telangana Congress are working in close coordination.

But the complaints on Congress Government’s performance, growing resentment among public against CM Revanth Reddy’s Sarkar within a year, and widespread corruption allegations are raising serious concerns over party’s future, giving jitters to Congress High Command.

To put house in the order before it is too late, Rahul Gandhi is said to have personally picked Meenakshi Natarajan to monitor Telangana Congress. Being a strict leader with ‘no non-sense’ approach Meenakshi Natarajan’s presence will surely discipline Telangana Congress leaders and ensure that excesses and mistakes of ruling party leaders are controlled. What’s even more important is, her proximity to Rahul Gandhi itself will instill a fear factor in Telangana Congress.