Raid on Taramati Resort; Bollywood Actors at Hyderabad Drug Party

Hyderabad witnessed a major anti-drug operation as the Eagle Force raided a high-profile party at Taramati Baradari. The raid comes as part of the intensified crackdown led by the government under Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

Acting on credible inputs, officials conducted a late-night raid at a private event titled “Jack and Johnson.” The team suspected large-scale drug consumption at the venue. The resort was immediately secured and all attendees were subjected to drug screening.

Several prominent individuals were present at the party, including a few Bollywood actors. Authorities detained multiple attendees for testing, while those found suspicious were taken aside for further checks. Officials are yet to release details on how many tested positive.

The operation was carried out with the support of the Hyderabad City Task Force. The Eagle Force ensured tight control of the premises and completed checks without any prior leak of information.

This is part of a wider anti-drug campaign across Hyderabad. In recent days, raids have been conducted at pubs and private venues in areas like Kondapur. Several individuals were arrested in earlier cases after testing positive.

The Telangana government has also deployed advanced tools, including artificial intelligence systems, to monitor drug-related activity and track rave parties. Officials say surveillance has been strengthened across key nightlife zones.