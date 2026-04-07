Raj Kesireddy Gets Bail in Andhra Liquor Scam Case

A significant development has emerged in the alleged liquor scam linked to the previous YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh. Raj Kesireddy, who is named as the prime accused in the case, has now secured conditional bail from the High Court. This comes after earlier setbacks where even the Supreme Court had denied him relief.

The case revolves around alleged irregularities worth nearly ₹3,500 crore. Investigators believe the scam involved manipulation in liquor policy and distribution networks during the YSRCP regime. Raj Kesireddy was arrested last year by the CID SIT and has remained in judicial custody since then.

In a surprising turn, the High Court granted him bail on health grounds. His legal team presented medical evidence, which appears to have influenced the court’s decision. The relief is conditional, which means he must comply with strict terms set by the court.

This decision has drawn immediate attention because of the scale and sensitivity of the case. Raj Kesireddy is widely seen as the central figure in the alleged scam. Several other accused in the case have already been arrested and later granted bail. Parallel to the CID probe, the Enforcement Directorate is also investigating the financial aspects of the case. This has added another layer of seriousness to the issue.

Sources indicate that the SIT is preparing to approach the Supreme Court once again to challenge the High Court’s decision. As the legal process continues, the liquor scam remains one of the most closely watched cases in Andhra Pradesh.