Home > Movie News

Raj Nidimoru’s wife posts a Cryptic Note

Published on June 19, 2025 by swathy

Raj Nidimoru’s wife posts a Cryptic Note

The enigmatic social media updates from Shhyamali De, the spouse of director Raj Nidimoru, have captured considerable attention following the emergence of rumors concerning his alleged relationship with actress Samantha. Shhyamali posted yet another story on Instagram that touched upon the theme of trust. Although reports claim that she and Raj have gone their separate ways, they have not made any formal announcement regarding this matter.

Shhyamali shared a post on her Instagram Story, which read, “Trust is the most expensive currency (sic),” She also left a comment on the post. “Once lost, even a fortune can’t buy it back (sic),” the comment read.

Shhyamali frequently shares introspective messages on her Instagram account. However, these posts have attracted more interest in light of the recent relationship rumors linking Raj and Samantha. The last time she posted a photo with Raj was on Valentine’s Day in 2023, and she also marked his birthday with a post that year. Earlier this month, she posted a message stating, “Time exposes, Karma corrects, The Universe Humbles.”

There have been rumors suggesting that Samantha has been dating Raj Nidimoru for over a year. Their recent joint appearances and photographs featured on her Instagram have intensified the speculation surrounding their connection. Yet, neither of them have yet made any comments regarding these rumors. Samantha and Raj previously collaborated on the projects “The Family Man 2” and “Citadel: Honey Bunny.” Currently, they are working together on Netflix’s upcoming series “Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom.”

