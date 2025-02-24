Raj R, Rana Daggubati’s “23” FL: Intriguing

Raj R., the acclaimed director behind Mallesham and 8 A.M. Metro, returns with his latest venture, “23”, a film inspired by true events that masterfully weaves together multiple narrative threads. The story sheds light on the complex nature of justice, revealing how its face can change depending on the person who seeks it.

After a private screening, Telangana’s Deputy Chief Minister, Bhatti Vikramarka, heaped praises on the team for the content. The Deputy CM was also present to unveil the film’s title and an intriguing first-look poster.

The first-look poster features a bus ablaze, with people fleeing in desperation as the flames engulf them. The disturbing image of people tied up in gunny bags adds to the intensity. What stands out, however, is the powerful inclusion of George Orwell’s famous quote—”All are equal, but some are more equal than others”—and the thought-provoking tagline, “Mana Samajamlo Chattam Andarikee Samanamgaa Varthisthundaa..?”

Teja and Tanmayee star in the lead roles, with Studio 99 producing and Venkat Siddareddy as the ex-producer. Rana Daggubati backs the project, as the movie will be released through his Spirit Media.