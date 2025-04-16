Raj Tarun and Lavanya Controversy back in News

Tollywood actor Raj Tarun and Lavanya have been in a relationship for a few years. Soon, they parted ways and filed cases against each other. The news created a sensation and it took several turns in the recent months. When things are calming down, the controversy is back in the news. Raj Tarun’s parents have reached the residence of Raj Tarun in which Lavanya is residing. Lavanya says that Raj Tarun’s parents came with 15 people and broke several valuables.

While Raj Tarun’s parents allege that she forced them to get out of their residence. Raj Tarun’s parents say that the villa is registered on Raj Tarun’s name and they want to hand over the property. They said that Raj Tarun is residing in a rented property because of Lavanya. Raj Tarun’s mother was spotted crying in the videos that are being circulated on social media. The media has rushed to the residence of Raj Tarun to cover the matter. Raj Tarun is yet to respond to the latest development.