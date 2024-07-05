Raj Tarun responds about Lavanya Controversy

Spread the love

Leaving many in surprise, Lavanya has filed a complaint against Tollywood actor Raj Tarun in Narsingi police station. She claims that they are in a relationship for 11 years and they got married in a temple years ago. Lavanya says that Raj Tarun is now not responding to her and he is dating an actress. She concludes saying that she wants him back. The news created a sensation which broke out this morning. Soon, Raj Tarun met the media and revealed that he would proceed legally against Lavanya and he requested the media to support him.

“Lavanya has been taking drugs and I could not control her. I did not approach the cops because of my reputation. She is dating Mastan Sai and I have all the proofs. I even transferred so much money and she instead used to cheat and blackmail me. After 2017, she is addicted to drugs and I could not control her anymore. She started blackmailing me after I asked her to vacate my flat. Lavanya also got arrested in a drugs case in the past. I will proceed legally at the earliest and I request the media to support me” told Raj Tarun.