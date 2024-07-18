Raj Tarun skips Police Investigation

Spread the love

Tollywood actor Raj Tarun has been facing charges and he was served notices by the Narsingi police after his girlfriend Lavanya approached the cops. He was booked under several sections and the cops asked him to appear before them before the end of July 18th. Raj Tarun failed to appear for the investigation and he sent his lawyer seeking more time to attend the investigation. Raj Tarun said that he is quite busy with the film shoots and the release promotions of his upcoming films. The cops are expected to grant him more time for the investigation.

Lavanya has submitted all the proofs before the cops after which Raj Tarun was booked. His co-star Malvi Malhotra too was booked and the issue created a sensation. Lavanya blames that Raj Tarun is dating Malvi Malhotra after getting married. She also made strong allegations about their relationship and she submitted the proofs of her abortion. Lavanya demands justice for her in this case. Raj Tarun has to attend the investigation before he lands into further troubles.