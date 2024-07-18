x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Janhvi Kapoor glows in shimmer
Janhvi Kapoor glows in shimmer
Aahana Kumra slay in style
Aahana Kumra slay in style
Malaika Vasupal’s Glows With Nature
Malaika Vasupal’s Glows With Nature
Neha Shetty Sizzles In Saree
Neha Shetty Sizzles In Saree
Prabhas Unseen Pictures
Prabhas Unseen Pictures
Must Watch Movies Of Prabhas
Must Watch Movies Of Prabhas
Prabhas Birthday Special
Prabhas Birthday Special
Turmeric & Curcumin : Health Benefits
Turmeric & Curcumin : Health Benefits
Mrunal Thakur: Sun-kissed
Mrunal Thakur: Sun-kissed
Unhealthy Food List
Unhealthy Food List
Alia bhatt festive vibes with pink lehenga
Alia bhatt festive vibes with pink lehenga
Hebha Patel Gorgeous In Red Saree
Hebha Patel Gorgeous In Red Saree
Shriya Saran Festive Collection
Shriya Saran Festive Collection
Kriti Sanon In Black And White Shades
Kriti Sanon In Black And White Shades
Maanasa Choudhary Photoshoot
Maanasa Choudhary Photoshoot
Poonam Bajwa Hot In Opal Green
Poonam Bajwa Hot In Opal Green
Beverages to have after a heavy meal
Beverages to have after a heavy meal
Tejasswi Prakash’s Latest Photoshoot
Tejasswi Prakash’s Latest Photoshoot
Manasa Veena for Rahasyam Idam Jagath
Manasa Veena for Rahasyam Idam Jagath
Sravanthi Prattipati for Rahasyam Idam Jagath
Sravanthi Prattipati for Rahasyam Idam Jagath
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Raj Tarun skips Police Investigation

Published on July 18, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Change of Release plans for Pushpa 2: The Rule
image
Big News: Salaar 2 starts Rolling
image
The Raja Saab Motion Poster : Prabhas In Never Seen Avatar
image
Vasireddy Padma Quits YSRCP, Criticizes YS Jagan
image
Court Sends Ex AP Minister’s Son to Custody in Volunteer Murder Case

Raj Tarun skips Police Investigation

Spread the love

Tollywood actor Raj Tarun has been facing charges and he was served notices by the Narsingi police after his girlfriend Lavanya approached the cops. He was booked under several sections and the cops asked him to appear before them before the end of July 18th. Raj Tarun failed to appear for the investigation and he sent his lawyer seeking more time to attend the investigation. Raj Tarun said that he is quite busy with the film shoots and the release promotions of his upcoming films. The cops are expected to grant him more time for the investigation.

Lavanya has submitted all the proofs before the cops after which Raj Tarun was booked. His co-star Malvi Malhotra too was booked and the issue created a sensation. Lavanya blames that Raj Tarun is dating Malvi Malhotra after getting married. She also made strong allegations about their relationship and she submitted the proofs of her abortion. Lavanya demands justice for her in this case. Raj Tarun has to attend the investigation before he lands into further troubles.

Next Kalki 21 days Worldwide Collections – Collects 930 Cr Gross Previous Telangana Assembly from July 23
else

TRENDING

image
Change of Release plans for Pushpa 2: The Rule
image
Big News: Salaar 2 starts Rolling
image
The Raja Saab Motion Poster : Prabhas In Never Seen Avatar

Latest

image
Change of Release plans for Pushpa 2: The Rule
image
Big News: Salaar 2 starts Rolling
image
The Raja Saab Motion Poster : Prabhas In Never Seen Avatar
image
Vasireddy Padma Quits YSRCP, Criticizes YS Jagan
image
Court Sends Ex AP Minister’s Son to Custody in Volunteer Murder Case

Most Read

image
Vasireddy Padma Quits YSRCP, Criticizes YS Jagan
image
Court Sends Ex AP Minister’s Son to Custody in Volunteer Murder Case
image
Mokshagna’s Debut Film new Updates

Related Articles

Janhvi Kapoor glows in shimmer Aahana Kumra slay in style Malaika Vasupal’s Glows With Nature Neha Shetty Sizzles In Saree Prabhas Unseen Pictures Must Watch Movies Of Prabhas Prabhas Birthday Special Turmeric & Curcumin : Health Benefits Mrunal Thakur: Sun-kissed Unhealthy Food List Alia bhatt festive vibes with pink lehenga Hebha Patel Gorgeous In Red Saree Shriya Saran Festive Collection Kriti Sanon In Black And White Shades Maanasa Choudhary Photoshoot Poonam Bajwa Hot In Opal Green Beverages to have after a heavy meal Tejasswi Prakash’s Latest Photoshoot Manasa Veena for Rahasyam Idam Jagath Sravanthi Prattipati for Rahasyam Idam Jagath