Home > Movie News

Raja Saab had a Lucky Escape in December

Published on December 25, 2025 by sankar

Raja Saab had a Lucky Escape in December

prabhas raja saab

Prabhas’ upcoming offering Raja Saab was initially planned for December 5th release and the makers were not bothered about the clash with Dhurandhar. The makers of Raja Saab were asked to push the release to Sankranthi so that the film would do bigger business than in December. The makers respected the request of distributors and pushed the film’s release. Dhurandhar enjoyed a solo release on December 5th and it emerged as the biggest hit of the country. The film is still going strong and it smashed several existing records of Indian cinema.

If Raja Saab would have released on December 5th, Dhurandhar would have turned out to be a threat for the revenue of Raja Saab. The film would have suffered to an extent irrespective of the film’s word of mouth and the run. Any solo release would make bigger revenue and it was a lucky escape for Raja Saab for sure. The makers are now focused on promoting the film well. A grand pre-release event of Raja Saab will take place on December 27th.

Raja Saab is directed by Maruthi and the film has Sanjay Dutt, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal playing the lead roles. People Media Factory are the producers and Thaman is the music composer.

