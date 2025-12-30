x
Home > Movie News

Raja Saab has Bigger Targets in Bollywood

Published on December 30, 2025 by nymisha

Raja Saab has Bigger Targets in Bollywood
Ravi Teja and PMF’s Fourth Collaboration
NTR Thanks Delhi HC After Securing Protection for His Publicity Rights
Shocker: Teja Sajja out of Jai Hanuman?
Video : Psych Siddhartha Director Varun Reddy Exclusive Interview Promo

Raja Saab has Bigger Targets in Bollywood

After the super success of Baahubali franchise, Prabhas emerged as a pan-Indian star and his films are getting a wide release in Hindi. Though Saaho and Kalki 2898 AD performed well in North India, all the other films of Prabhas fell short of expectations. Now, his upcoming film Raja Saab is gearing up for a grand release on January 9th. There are no major releases in Hindi and this is an advantage but the poor promotions are haunting the film.

Prabhas and his team should have promoted the film for at least 1-2 days. The Hindi trailer has been released without any hype or announcement. Sanjay Dutt has a crucial role in the film and the actor will promote the film if the team is in Mumbai. There are no updates about the Hindi interviews. Prabhas participated in the Telugu pre-release event and he will fly abroad for a holiday and will not be available till release. An interview with Prabhas and Sandeep Reddy Vanga has been recorded recently and the conversation would be in Telugu as Prabhas is not completely fluent in Hindi.

Raja Saab is made on a massive budget and the film has to fare really well in Hindi. If the Hindi numbers are big, the makers would make profits for their investments. The Hindi audience watched a number of horror comedies over the years. The team should have chalked out an aggressive promotional plan across North India. The producers closed the non-theatrical deals recently for decent prices but the film’s theatrical targets are big. Raja Saab releases on January 9th and the horror comedy is directed by Maruthi. People Media Factory produced Raja Saab.

