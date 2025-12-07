Raja Saab Producer Condemns Rumors

After the sudden postponement of Akhanda 2 due to financial hurdles, there are a lot of rumors going on about the upcoming film of Prabhas titled Raja Saab. The shoot of the film has been wrapped up and the makers are clearing the finances to close the non-theatrical deal. To keep an end to the speculations, Raja Saab producer TG Vishwa Prasad has issued an official statement. He said that all the investments raised are fully cleared through internal funds and the interests will be settled shortly. Raja Saab will release as per the plan on January 9th across the globe.

“It is unfortunate to see movies being stopped just before release and the impact it has on various others in the industry. Artists of the movie, small movie producers waiting to release their movies timing it with big movies. The issue with the release of Akhanda 2 movie has deeply disturbed me. There have been many speculations around Rajasaab and its release. It is deeply unfortunate that a last-minute attempt was made to disrupt a film’s release. Such actions deserve strong condemnation — cinema deserves integrity, not interference. These disruptions impact thousands of livelihoods across exhibitors, distributors, producers, technicians, and the entire support ecosystem. It is critical that clear legal guidelines are framed to prevent such last-minute disruptions by third parties in the future. The affected stakeholders should also consider appropriate legal action against such irresponsible attempts to derail releases, so that deterrence is established for the future. On Rajasaab, all raised investments are fully cleared through internal funds, and the remaining interest will be settled shortly — well before business opens. Looking forward to the grand release of Akhanda 2, all remaining December releases, Rajasaab, Mana Sankara Vara Prasad, Bhartha Mahashayaku Vignapthi, Anaganaga Oka Raju, Nari Nari Naduma Murari , Jana Nayagan, Para Sakthi and any other Sankranthi releases with glorifying success” told the statement of TG Vishwa Prasad.