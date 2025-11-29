x
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Raja Saab Promotions: Challenges for Prabhas

Published on November 29, 2025 by nymisha

Raja Saab Promotions: Challenges for Prabhas

prabhas raja saab

Prabhas has Raja Saab ready for release and the film hits the screens during Sankranthi 2026. Promoting the film is quite crucial as there are several films lined up for Sankranthi release. Prabhas and his team have to aggressively promote the film in all the available ways. He recently joined the sets of Spirit and his look has been kept under wraps. Sandeep Reddy Vanga has asked Prabhas to avoid public appearance so that his Spirit look will not be revealed.

The team of Raja Saab is in plans to record interviews of Prabhas in December. A grand event will take place in the USA and Prabhas along with the team of Raja Saab will be present. He will not participate in any event in Hyderabad or the Telugu states. The team has to keep the promotions going in December and during the Sankranthi season. Raja Saab is a horror comedy directed by Maruthi and it is produced by People Media Factory. The film releases on January 9th 2026.

