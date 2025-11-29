Raja Saab Promotions: Challenges for Prabhas

Prabhas has Raja Saab ready for release and the film hits the screens during Sankranthi 2026. Promoting the film is quite crucial as there are several films lined up for Sankranthi release. Prabhas and his team have to aggressively promote the film in all the available ways. He recently joined the sets of Spirit and his look has been kept under wraps. Sandeep Reddy Vanga has asked Prabhas to avoid public appearance so that his Spirit look will not be revealed.

The team of Raja Saab is in plans to record interviews of Prabhas in December. A grand event will take place in the USA and Prabhas along with the team of Raja Saab will be present. He will not participate in any event in Hyderabad or the Telugu states. The team has to keep the promotions going in December and during the Sankranthi season. Raja Saab is a horror comedy directed by Maruthi and it is produced by People Media Factory. The film releases on January 9th 2026.