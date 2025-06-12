x
Raja Saab Teaser to be streamed in Theatres

Published on June 12, 2025

Raja Saab Teaser to be streamed in Theatres

The long wait for Prabhas fans is coming to an end and the teaser of his upcoming movie Raja Saab is all set for release. There is a huge buzz around the film and all those who watched the teaser have been saying good things. Maruthi is the director of this horror comedy and Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal are the leading ladies. The teaser of Raja Saab will be released on June 16th and the time will be announced by the makers very soon.

As per the update, the teaser will be streamed in selected theatres across the country and the list will be out in a couple of days. Prabhas has dubbed for his role after he is back from his European holiday. Thaman has delivered a resounding background score for the teaser. People Media Factory is producing Raja Saab and the pending portions of the shoot will be completed soon. The film releases on December 5th.

else

