Raja Saab: The Secret behind the Delayed OTT Deal

Prabhas is the biggest pan-Indian Superstar of the country and he has Raja Saab lined up for release. The biggest surprise here is that the OTT deal of the film is yet to be locked. The film’s trailer has generated huge buzz and the expectations are big. Maruthi has spent over three years on this horror comedy which is made with uncompromised making by People Media Factory. The entire non-theatrical deal for the film is valued at Rs 200 crores and Jio Plus Hotstar is keen to acquire the digital and satellite rights of the film.

The makers have lent big money from Ivy Entertainment. With the delay in the shoot, the financier approached the court against People Media Factory. Jio Plus Hotstar is demanding an NOC from the production house to close the OTT deal and the discussion is currently going on. The makers are in plans to clear the dues and close the OTT deal by the end of November. This is the reason for the delay in the closure of the OTT deal. Raja Saab is announced for January 9th release across the globe. Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal and Sanjay Dutt will be seen in other important roles in this horror comedy.