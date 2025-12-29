Raja Saab Trailer 2.0: Spectacular Experience Loading

The second trailer of Prabhas’ upcoming film Raja Saab is out today and it offers a visual feast. The trailer looks grand in every frame with rich visuals, massive sets and fantastic performances by the lead actors. Prabhas is the surprising package of the trailer and this is a new experience for the audience. Prabhas steps into a horror genre for the first time and he takes into the world of Raja Saab.

Thaman’s background score is a banger and is the major highlight. The cinematography work, VFX shots are the other highlights. Prabhas thrills in the final shot in the role of a Joker and this steals the show. The second trailer makes the needed impact, keeps up the expectations high and the audience will now wait for January 9th to experience this visual feast on the big screen. Maruthi is the director and Sanjay Dutt will be seen in a prominent role. Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal and Riddhi Kumar are the heroines. People Media Factory has spent lavishly on the film. Raja Saab is the first release among the Sankranthi films.

