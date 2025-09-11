x
Raja Singh Accuses BJP Leaders of Being Mere Puppets in Telangana Politics

Published on September 11, 2025 by Sanyogita

Raja Singh Accuses BJP Leaders of Being Mere Puppets in Telangana Politics

The political drama surrounding Goshamahal MLA Raja Singh has taken another turn. During the BJP party president elections, Raja Singh resigned from the party. His resignation was accepted by the BJP leadership, including party president Jagat Prakash Nadda. However, now the issue has escalated further, with fresh demands emerging for Raja Singh to resign from his MLA position as well.

Raja Singh’s Shocking Statements

Raja Singh made sensational statements that have gone viral. Targeting senior BJP leaders, he clarified his stance on resignation from the MLA post. Despite already having left the party, he now claims that he is not distancing himself from the BJP ideology. Instead, he has fired strong remarks against the state BJP president Ramachandra Rao, advising him not to act like a puppet and to start making independent decisions.

These statements have sent shockwaves through the party. Raja Singh has openly criticized the BJP state leadership, stating that he never received the proper respect as a three-time elected BJP MLA. He questions whether it is wrong to ask that party workers be given rightful positions and roles in the party structure.

Though the BJP suspended Raja Singh due to his controversial remarks, he remains firm in his loyalty to the party’s core ideals. He declared that no one can sever his relationship with the BJP, no matter what the party leadership does. He is also reportedly awaiting a call from the central leadership to clarify the actual situation of the party in Telangana.. He strongly implied that some leaders within the party are harming the party’s growth in the state. His accusations are seen as a major challenge to the state BJP leadership.

What Lies Ahead?

Raja Singh’s political journey continues to stir public attention. His actions raise questions about internal democracy, leadership accountability, and how political dissent is handled within major parties like the BJP. As tensions rise, all eyes are now on how the party’s central leadership responds to this unfolding crisis.

