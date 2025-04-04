Raja Singh continues his tirade against BJP leadership

Goshamahal MLA Raja Singh is in no mood to compromise in his fight against Telangana BJP leadership. He has once again expressed his disappointment against BJP Telangana bosses, over the selection of candidate for MLC election.

Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy is also the president of Telangana BJP. Under his leadership, BJP Telangana unit has selected N Goutham Rao as the party candidate for the Hyderabad local bodies MLC elections.

Goutham Rao has served as Hyderabad Central BJP president earlier and is a trusted aide of Kishan Reddy.

It is an open secret in Telangana BJP that, firebrand MLA Raja Singh is not on good terms with Kishan Reddy. Thus, Raja Singh has took the occasion of MLC candidate election to raise his voice against Telangana BJP leadership.

Though he did not take name, his anger is obviously directed at Telangana BJP’s tallest leader Kishan Reddy.

“All posts are being given to leaders from Secunderabad Parliamentary Constituency. Aren’t there leaders from other Constituencies? Only those leaders who do chamchagiri to you are being given posts,” said MLA Raja Singh, creating embarrassment to Telangana BJP leadership.