Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks
Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet
Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations
Nara Rohith And Siree Lella Adelaide Trip
Tejaswi Madivada Looks Hottie
Namrata Shirodkar In White Suit
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Movie Pre Release Event
Abhignya Vuthaluru Glamour Look
Ananthika Sanilkumar at 8 Vasanthalu Movie Pre release Event
Janhvi Kapoor Look In MIU MIU Club
Pragya Jaiswal Gorgeous Look In Gaddar Awards
Varsha Bollamma In Gaddar Awards
Ritu Varma In Gaddar Awards
Nivetha Thomas In Gaddar Awards
Krithi Shetty In Gaddar Awards
Home > Politics

Raja Singh says good bye to BJP

Published on June 30, 2025 by swathy

Raja Singh says good bye to BJP

Maverick politician and Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh, who often makes headlines with his controversial statements aimed at disturbing the communal harmony in Telangana, has resigned from the Bharatiya Janata Party after the high command snubbed him for the state chief’s post. In his resignation letter addressed to Union Minister and state BJP chief G Kishan Reddy, Raja Singh expressed deep dissent after several reports claimed that the BJP had chosen N Ramchander Rao as the next state boss.

N Ramchander Rao, a criminal lawyer and a veteran in the Telangana BJP, is known for his long-standing association with the party. He is also a close aide of the late Arun Jaitley and served as a member of the Bar Council of India. The party high command has chosen him after considering many high profile names. Leaders like Eetela Rajendra, Dharmapuri Aravind were also in the fray till yesterday.

“This decision has come as a shock and disappointment, not just to me, but to lakhs of Karyakartas, leaders, and voters who have stood by the party through every high and low. At a time when BJP stands at the threshold of forming its first government in Telangana, such a choice raises serious doubts about the direction we are heading”, lamented Singh in his letter.

He continued ” There are many capable senior leaders, MLAs, and MPs within our state who have tirelessly worked for the growth of BJP and who have the strength, credibility, and connect to lead the party forward. Unfortunately, it appears that some individuals, driven by personal interests, have misled the central leadership and taken decisions by running the show from behind the curtain. This not only undermines the sacrifices of grassroots workers but risks pushing the party into avoidable setbacks,” he wrote.

Raja Singh clarified that while he is stepping away from the BJP, his commitment to Hindutva ideology and the service of Dharma remains unchanged. “I will continue to raise my voice and stand with the Hindu community with even greater strength,” he stated.

Raja Singh also made a direct appeal to the central leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP national president JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and party general secretary BL Santhosh, urging them to reconsider the current leadership situation in Telangana. “Telangana is ready for the BJP, but we must choose the right leadership to honour that opportunity and not let it slip away,” his letter read.

Thakur Raja Singh, currently an MLA from the Goshamahal Assembly constituency, is known for his hate speeches and has frequently faced criminal cases. Earlier in April this year, two cases were registered against him for allegedly using unparliamentary language and issuing criminal intimidation to the police during a Ram Navami procession.

