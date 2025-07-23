x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event
Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event
Nidhhi Agerwal In HHVM Press Meet
Nidhhi Agerwal In HHVM Press Meet
Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions
Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions
Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red
Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red
Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire
Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire
Shraddha Das In Dark Mode
Shraddha Das In Dark Mode
Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue
Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Varsha Latest Photos
Varsha Latest Photos
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
View all stories
Home > Politics

Raja Singh’s Political U-Turn? Signals of Reconciliation with BJP

Published on July 23, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Andhra Pradesh Poised to Lead India’s Technological Future: CM Naidu
image
Raja Singh’s Political U-Turn? Signals of Reconciliation with BJP
image
When will NTR take up Koratala Siva’s Devara 2?
image
Ambati Rambabu surprises all with his statement on Hari Hara Veera Mallu
image
SSMB29: What’s the plan for Mahesh Babu’s Birthday?

Raja Singh’s Political U-Turn? Signals of Reconciliation with BJP

After dramatically resigning from the BJP recently, Telangana MLA Raja Singh appears to be making a quiet return to the saffron fold. Once vocal with sharp criticism against key BJP leaders, Singh has now adopted a noticeably subdued tone, which is raising eyebrows in political circles.

In a recent statement, Raja Singh declared that the BJP is the only party that truly works for the cause of dharma, and asserted that no other political party could accommodate him. He went on to say that except for the BJP, all parties in Telangana were aligning with the AIMIM, and that he would never consider joining such parties. He also expressed his willingness to work under the leadership of Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, and Yogi Adityanath, comments that many interpret as an olive branch extended toward the BJP leadership.

These positive remarks have been welcomed by several BJP leaders. Reports also suggest that senior party figures have pulled up Madhavi Latha, who recently made negative remarks against Raja Singh, instructing her to maintain silence on internal matters. This further indicates that the party may be preparing the ground for Singh’s reintegration.

Initially, Singh had sent shockwaves through his resignation not just from the BJP, but also hinted at quitting as an MLA. He claimed he had forwarded his resignation to BJP leader Kishan Reddy, stating that it could be submitted to the Speaker. However, he now says he will only resign from the Assembly if the BJP high command asks him to, an indication that he may be reconsidering his earlier decisions.

Interestingly, the BJP doesn’t appear too eager for his resignation. Instead, had Singh continued to speak against the party, BJP insiders say they were ready to approach the Speaker and push for disqualification rather than simply accepting a resignation.

Political observers note that Raja Singh is not easily absorbed by other parties due to his hardline style and controversial rhetoric. This may have isolated him after his resignation. Recognizing that BJP is the only viable platform for his brand of politics, Singh now seems focused on repairing ties with party leadership and staying within the fold.

Whether he is officially welcomed back or not, one thing is clear: Raja Singh’s latest statements are a strategic shift from confrontation to reconciliation and all eyes are now on the BJP’s next move.

Next Andhra Pradesh Poised to Lead India’s Technological Future: CM Naidu Previous When will NTR take up Koratala Siva’s Devara 2?
else

TRENDING

image
When will NTR take up Koratala Siva’s Devara 2?
image
Ambati Rambabu surprises all with his statement on Hari Hara Veera Mallu
image
SSMB29: What’s the plan for Mahesh Babu’s Birthday?

Latest

image
Andhra Pradesh Poised to Lead India’s Technological Future: CM Naidu
image
Raja Singh’s Political U-Turn? Signals of Reconciliation with BJP
image
When will NTR take up Koratala Siva’s Devara 2?
image
Ambati Rambabu surprises all with his statement on Hari Hara Veera Mallu
image
SSMB29: What’s the plan for Mahesh Babu’s Birthday?

Most Read

image
Andhra Pradesh Poised to Lead India’s Technological Future: CM Naidu
image
Raja Singh’s Political U-Turn? Signals of Reconciliation with BJP
image
Desperate Times, Desperate Flights: YSRCP’s VIP Queue to Jail Gets Longer

Related Articles

Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event Nidhhi Agerwal In HHVM Press Meet Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire Shraddha Das In Dark Mode Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya Nora Fatehi In Paris Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions Varsha Latest Photos Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree Sharvari Stuns In Bikini Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree