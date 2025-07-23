Raja Singh’s Political U-Turn? Signals of Reconciliation with BJP

After dramatically resigning from the BJP recently, Telangana MLA Raja Singh appears to be making a quiet return to the saffron fold. Once vocal with sharp criticism against key BJP leaders, Singh has now adopted a noticeably subdued tone, which is raising eyebrows in political circles.

In a recent statement, Raja Singh declared that the BJP is the only party that truly works for the cause of dharma, and asserted that no other political party could accommodate him. He went on to say that except for the BJP, all parties in Telangana were aligning with the AIMIM, and that he would never consider joining such parties. He also expressed his willingness to work under the leadership of Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, and Yogi Adityanath, comments that many interpret as an olive branch extended toward the BJP leadership.

These positive remarks have been welcomed by several BJP leaders. Reports also suggest that senior party figures have pulled up Madhavi Latha, who recently made negative remarks against Raja Singh, instructing her to maintain silence on internal matters. This further indicates that the party may be preparing the ground for Singh’s reintegration.

Initially, Singh had sent shockwaves through his resignation not just from the BJP, but also hinted at quitting as an MLA. He claimed he had forwarded his resignation to BJP leader Kishan Reddy, stating that it could be submitted to the Speaker. However, he now says he will only resign from the Assembly if the BJP high command asks him to, an indication that he may be reconsidering his earlier decisions.

Interestingly, the BJP doesn’t appear too eager for his resignation. Instead, had Singh continued to speak against the party, BJP insiders say they were ready to approach the Speaker and push for disqualification rather than simply accepting a resignation.

Political observers note that Raja Singh is not easily absorbed by other parties due to his hardline style and controversial rhetoric. This may have isolated him after his resignation. Recognizing that BJP is the only viable platform for his brand of politics, Singh now seems focused on repairing ties with party leadership and staying within the fold.

Whether he is officially welcomed back or not, one thing is clear: Raja Singh’s latest statements are a strategic shift from confrontation to reconciliation and all eyes are now on the BJP’s next move.