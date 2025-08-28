Rajamouli about the Sacrifices for Baahubali: The Epic

SS Rajamouli’s yesteryear blockbuster films Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion are now being made into a single part and the film titled Baahubali: The Epic will have a grand theatrical release on October 31st this year. It is not an easy task to make two films into a single part and the team had to make several sacrifices told SS Rajamouli.

“Every scene and song from Baahubali is precious to me. Making the final choice was not an easy task and we went through several debates and there were heated arguments for days. This is the hardest ever journey as it was tough what to remove from the final version of Baahubali: The Epic. A couple of songs from Baahubali were removed” told SS Rajamouli. The romantic track between Prabhas and Tamannaah are said to have been removed from Baahubali: The Epic. The trailer came out recently and the film will release on October 31st. The final runtime of Baahubali: The Epic is said to be close to four hours.