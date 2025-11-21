Rajamouli decides not to Respond to Trolls and Controversies

SS Rajamouli is the country’s top director and he is the pride of the nation. His comments on Lord Hanuman did not go well with many and cases are registered against him demanding an apology. Yesterday some of the BJP leaders decided to take the protests to the next level and warned Rajamouli. But the top director has decided not to respond to these for now. He will be focused on work and he will not respond to any trolls or controversies.

Some of the biggest schedules of Varanasi are planned in the coming weeks and Rajamouli is completely occupied with work. Rajamouli is active on social media and he is well aware of what is happening around him. For now, Rajamouli has decided to stay calm and focus on work. The next schedule of Varanasi will commence in Hyderabad very soon. Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran are the lead actors in Varanasi and the film is aimed for 2027 release across the globe.