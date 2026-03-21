x
Switch to: తెలుగు
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow
Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow
Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event
Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch
Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire
Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire
Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree
Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree
Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event
Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event
View all stories
Custom Image
Custom Mobile Image
Home > Movie News

Rajamouli Heaps Praise on Dhurandhar: The Revenge

Published on March 21, 2026 by sankar

TRENDING

image
Sundeep Kishan Join Forces With Shambhala Makers
image
Rajamouli Heaps Praise on Dhurandhar: The Revenge
image
Shooting Update of Ram Charan’s Peddi
image
Aamir Khan’s Support Adds Momentum To Sesh’s Dacoit
image
Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh Drops Big

Rajamouli Heaps Praise on Dhurandhar: The Revenge

Bollywood film Dhurandhar: The Revenge is doing wonders across the globe with its box-office numbers. The film is receiving a lot of appreciation from the circles of Tollywood. The Telugu version of the film released today all over. Top director SS Rajamouli watched Dhurandhar: The Revenge and he could not wait to appreciate the film. He said Dhurandhar: The Revenge surpassed the original in both scale and soul.

“I loved Dhurandhar-1, but The Revenge surpassed the original in both scale and soul. The writing, casting, technical execution, music, world design and direction are flawless. But it’s the emotional stakes that really ground it. The writing manages to weave plot twists that create genuine tension charged with emotion. @AdityaDharFilms, you hit it out of the park. It takes guts to make and release a film 4 hours long. The audience is glued to the seat till the last frame.

@RanveerOfficial, what a performance man… The sequence with the sister in the shed is a masterclass in acting. From that beginning to the heart-wrenching climax, you mesmerized us both as Hamza and Jaskirat.

@ActorMadhavan garu, you carried the helplessness and frustration of a nation so well that we felt your success as ours. Congratulations to the entire team for the resounding success” posted Rajamouli on his social media page.

Next Sundeep Kishan Join Forces With Shambhala Makers Previous Shooting Update of Ram Charan’s Peddi
else

TRENDING

image
Sundeep Kishan Join Forces With Shambhala Makers
image
Rajamouli Heaps Praise on Dhurandhar: The Revenge
image
Shooting Update of Ram Charan’s Peddi

Latest

image
Sundeep Kishan Join Forces With Shambhala Makers
image
Rajamouli Heaps Praise on Dhurandhar: The Revenge
image
Shooting Update of Ram Charan’s Peddi
image
Aamir Khan’s Support Adds Momentum To Sesh’s Dacoit
image
Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh Drops Big

Most Read

image
Aamir Khan’s Support Adds Momentum To Sesh’s Dacoit
image
Revanth Reddy Alleges KCR Is Under House Arrest
image
Injustice to Grandchildren? Vijayamma’s Affidavit Targets Jagan

Related Articles

TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025 Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick Virosh Haldi Ceremony Raashi Khanna Latest Photos Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event