Rajamouli Heaps Praise on Dhurandhar: The Revenge

Bollywood film Dhurandhar: The Revenge is doing wonders across the globe with its box-office numbers. The film is receiving a lot of appreciation from the circles of Tollywood. The Telugu version of the film released today all over. Top director SS Rajamouli watched Dhurandhar: The Revenge and he could not wait to appreciate the film. He said Dhurandhar: The Revenge surpassed the original in both scale and soul.

“I loved Dhurandhar-1, but The Revenge surpassed the original in both scale and soul. The writing, casting, technical execution, music, world design and direction are flawless. But it’s the emotional stakes that really ground it. The writing manages to weave plot twists that create genuine tension charged with emotion. @AdityaDharFilms, you hit it out of the park. It takes guts to make and release a film 4 hours long. The audience is glued to the seat till the last frame.

@RanveerOfficial, what a performance man… The sequence with the sister in the shed is a masterclass in acting. From that beginning to the heart-wrenching climax, you mesmerized us both as Hamza and Jaskirat.

@ActorMadhavan garu, you carried the helplessness and frustration of a nation so well that we felt your success as ours. Congratulations to the entire team for the resounding success” posted Rajamouli on his social media page.