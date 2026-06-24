x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nabha Natesh snapped at nagabandham movie trailer launch event
Nabha Natesh snapped at nagabandham movie trailer launch event
Abhirami Stunning Look
Abhirami Stunning Look
RamCharan and Janhvi Kapoor At Peddi Aawaz Event
RamCharan and Janhvi Kapoor At Peddi Aawaz Event
Lavanya Tripathi at Sathi Leelavathi Promotions
Lavanya Tripathi at Sathi Leelavathi Promotions
Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos
Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos
Hebah Patel Hot Images
Hebah Patel Hot Images
Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree
Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree
Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions
Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Rajamouli is the Finest Actor-Director: Prithviraj Sukumaran

Published on June 24, 2026 by sankar

TRENDING

image
Rajamouli is the Finest Actor-Director: Prithviraj Sukumaran
image
Nabha Natesh to shake Leg with Ravi Teja?
image
Samantha calls Maa Inti Bangaaram a Big Bonus
image
Super Subbu Trailer: SK Promises a laughter riot
image
Kamal is the first man to encourage me in Industry and for him Dharman will be BB – Rajni

Rajamouli is the Finest Actor-Director: Prithviraj Sukumaran

Malayalam actor-director Prithviraj Sukumaran has opened up about his experience of working with SS Rajamouli and explained why the Telugu filmmaker enjoys such immense respect among actors. During a recent interaction, Prithviraj said Rajamouli is probably the best actor among all the directors he has worked with, apart from Mohanlal, who directed him in Barroz. According to him, Rajamouli doesn’t merely narrate scenes but performs them with remarkable clarity, helping actors understand the emotional tone and rhythm required for a sequence.

Prithviraj noted that many directors act out scenes for their performers, but Rajamouli takes it to another level. He said the filmmaker can instantly switch between different emotions and characters while explaining a scene, making it easier for actors to grasp his vision. At the same time, Rajamouli never expects his actors to imitate his performance. Instead, he uses it as a reference point and encourages them to bring their own interpretation.

The actor also praised Rajamouli’s storytelling instincts and his ability to communicate exactly what he wants from a scene. This clarity, according to Prithviraj, gives actors immense confidence on set. Prithviraj is currently working with Rajamouli on the ambitious globe-trotting adventure film Varanasi, which also features Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in key roles. The project is presently under production and remains one of the most anticipated Indian films in the making. Varanasi releases in theatres on April 7th, 2027.

Previous Nabha Natesh to shake Leg with Ravi Teja?
else

TRENDING

image
Rajamouli is the Finest Actor-Director: Prithviraj Sukumaran
image
Nabha Natesh to shake Leg with Ravi Teja?
image
Samantha calls Maa Inti Bangaaram a Big Bonus

Latest

image
Rajamouli is the Finest Actor-Director: Prithviraj Sukumaran
image
Nabha Natesh to shake Leg with Ravi Teja?
image
Samantha calls Maa Inti Bangaaram a Big Bonus
image
Super Subbu Trailer: SK Promises a laughter riot
image
Kamal is the first man to encourage me in Industry and for him Dharman will be BB – Rajni

Most Read

image
Sai Krishna Missing Case: Suspended CI Nagaraju Taken Into Custody
image
Vijay’s Approach in Assembly: Politics and a Cinematic Finish
image
Chandrababu Naidu Warns Against Political Misinformation, Calls for People-Centric Governance

Related Articles

Nabha Natesh snapped at nagabandham movie trailer launch event Abhirami Stunning Look RamCharan and Janhvi Kapoor At Peddi Aawaz Event Lavanya Tripathi at Sathi Leelavathi Promotions Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos Hebah Patel Hot Images Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025 Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick Virosh Haldi Ceremony Raashi Khanna Latest Photos Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos