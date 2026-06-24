Rajamouli is the Finest Actor-Director: Prithviraj Sukumaran

Malayalam actor-director Prithviraj Sukumaran has opened up about his experience of working with SS Rajamouli and explained why the Telugu filmmaker enjoys such immense respect among actors. During a recent interaction, Prithviraj said Rajamouli is probably the best actor among all the directors he has worked with, apart from Mohanlal, who directed him in Barroz. According to him, Rajamouli doesn’t merely narrate scenes but performs them with remarkable clarity, helping actors understand the emotional tone and rhythm required for a sequence.

Prithviraj noted that many directors act out scenes for their performers, but Rajamouli takes it to another level. He said the filmmaker can instantly switch between different emotions and characters while explaining a scene, making it easier for actors to grasp his vision. At the same time, Rajamouli never expects his actors to imitate his performance. Instead, he uses it as a reference point and encourages them to bring their own interpretation.

The actor also praised Rajamouli’s storytelling instincts and his ability to communicate exactly what he wants from a scene. This clarity, according to Prithviraj, gives actors immense confidence on set. Prithviraj is currently working with Rajamouli on the ambitious globe-trotting adventure film Varanasi, which also features Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in key roles. The project is presently under production and remains one of the most anticipated Indian films in the making. Varanasi releases in theatres on April 7th, 2027.