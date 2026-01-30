x
Movie News

Rajamouli locks the Best Release Date for Varanasi

Published on January 30, 2026 by sankar

Rajamouli locks the Best Release Date for Varanasi

SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu’s most awaited film Varanasi is in shooting mode and there are a lot of debates about the shoot, cast and crew along with the film’s budget and the release date. Without any hype and announcement, the hoardings of the film were launched in Varanasi and they kept trending on social media. None from the team like Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu released the poster and the release date poster is out.

Varanasi will release across the globe on April 7th, 2027 and the announcement came out without much noise. Varanasi will release on Ugadi and April 10th, 11th happen to be the weekend. Ambedkar Jayanthi falls on April 14th and 15th happens to be Srirama Navami holiday. April 17th and 18th are weekends again. Varanasi gets one of the best release date covering the best holiday season. With three holidays in two weeks, Varanasi will have a great advantage and the summer season too falls in place.

Varanasi is a mythological action drama featuring Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran playing the lead roles. Rajamouli has plans to complete the entire shoot very soon. KL Narayana is the producer and MM Keeravani is scoring the music and background score for Varanasi

