Rajamouli signs a deal with Creative Artists Agency

SS Rajamouli’s recent magnum opus RRR failed to get nominated by the Film Federation of India (FFI) for the Oscars from India. Chhello Show is the film that is the official entry from the country in the category of Best Foreign Film. But Rajamouli has been working hard and is meeting the voting members of the Academy Awards. Hollywood-based agency Creative Artists Agency is representing Rajamouli for the Oscars. Rajamouli is the first Indian director to ink a deal with this creative agency. The agency is taking RRR to all the voting members and a number of screenings of RRR are held in the recent weeks.

Rajamouli too has been spending ample time abroad and is available for the screenings of RRR. Several lunch and dinner meetings happened in the recent weeks. There are several critics and technicians who lauded and promoted RRR. The entire nation is eagerly waiting for the Oscars. RRR is a periodic film set during the pre-independence era that had NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles. The film was one of the biggest hits among the Indian films of 2022. Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani and others played some prominent roles in RRR.