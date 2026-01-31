Rajamouli’s Biggest Challenge for Varanasi

SS Rajamouli’s next big film Varanasi is announced for April 7th, 2027 release. The film features Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran playing the lead roles. Rajamouli is in plans to complete the entire filming before Dasara this year. He takes a long time for the post-production work. Varanasi got one of the best release dates and the film lands well during the holiday season. The biggest challenge is that Rajamouli has to wrap up all the formalities and release the film as per the plan.

Rajamouli is known to be a Perfectionist and he never compromises on the quality of the content. Though he announced the release dates of his films, for most of the time he had to push the release. Getting an ideal solo release in all the languages has turned out to be quite tough these days. As Varanasi is locked for April 2027 release, Rajamouli has to beat the deadlines and release the film as per the plan without any delay. The shoot is being completed as per the plan for now. It is now in the hands of Rajamouli to meet the deadlines and release the film in the best season.