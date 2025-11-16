x
Home > Movie News

Rajamouli’s comments on Lord Hanuman are Hurting

Published on November 16, 2025 by sankar

Rajamouli’s comments on Lord Hanuman are Hurting

SS Rajamouli is a man of work and he usually never lands into controversies. He has a clear plan about how to present or promote his films. The ace director has landed into controversy and he is trolled for his words on Lord Hanuman. He said that he is not a believer of God but his father and his wife have a great belief in Lord Hanuman. Rajamouli said that he was angry after his father said that Hanuman will take everything forward. While Rajamouli is making Varanasi which has a devotional touch, his comments on Lord Hanuman went viral and he is criticized.

Most of them called his comments hurting. Rajamouli is a man of non-controversial words but he landed into a controversy because of his comments during the GlobeTrotter event. He also said that his wife has a strong belief in Lord Hanuman. The ace director seemed worried during the event because of the technical glitch that was caused before the launch of the glimpse. Finally, after several attempts, the glimpse was launched before the event concluded. The response for the glimpse is extremely positive. Featuring Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran, Varanasi is slated for summer 2027 release.

