Rajamouli’s DOP For Nikhil’s Swayambhu

Perfect casting and technicians are equally important for any movie, like how significant the story and making are. So, the makers of Nikhil starrer Swayambhu are doing the right thing in roping suitable actors and leading technicians for the movie.

Freshly, award-winning cinematographer KK Senthil Kumar who worked with several epic hits of Rajamouli and other directors comes on board to crank the camera for Swayambhu. Certainly, the visual presentation of the movie will be of the next level with Senthil Kumar taking the responsibility.

The makers have also unveiled a poster, on Nikhil’s birthday occasion. It shows him as a legendary warrior who has a special skill of sword-fighting with both hands. The birthday special poster creates curiosity to watch a glimpse of the movie.

The shoot of the movie is progressing in Hyderabad in a big set. Bharat Krishnamachari is directing the movie which is produced by Pixel Studios banner. Samyuktha and Nabha Natesh are the female leads in the movie for which music is scored by Ravi Basrur.