Movie News

Rajamouli’s Strategy for GlobeTrotter surprises the Nation

Published on November 11, 2025 by sankar

Rajamouli's Strategy for GlobeTrotter surprises the Nation

SS Rajamouli’s next aspirational project GlobeTrotter featuring Superstar Mahesh Babu is currently under shoot mode. Superstar fans and the audience made huge noise about the film as the makers even haven’t made any official announcement about the project. They trolled Rajamouli for maintaining a low profile about the film. Soon, the team announced that the title glimpse will be out on November 15th. Before that, the updates about GlobeTrotter started rolling. After Prithviraj Sukumaran’s look was unveiled, the theme song of GlobeTrotter was released last evening.

The biggest surprise is that the team is not making any announcement about the prior release of the updates. They are just releasing the updates directly and they are trending in no time. When every film is hiring a strong PR team to follow a strategy and make official announcements about the updates and their release dates, Rajamouli and his team broke the jinx. They are back with a new strategy and these surprises are really thrilling.

The videobytes of Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra added more buzz. The team is making big arrangements for the GlobeTrotter event in Ramoji Film City. Jio Plus Hotstar will telecast the event live. On the whole, Rajamouli’s new strategy for GlobeTrotter has surprised the nation. Hope he completes the shoot at jet speed and releases the film without making the audience wait for too long.

