Rajamouli’s Strategy surprising Superstar Fans

SS Rajamouli had a habit of revealing updates officially about his upcoming film on the day the movie gets launched. He did the same for Baahubali and RRR. He even narrated the basic plot of the film. But for his upcoming film SSMB29, things are completely different. He has completed four major schedules of the film and he did not announce the details about the film officially. Top actors like Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran joined the sets but there was no announcement done about the cast.

A grand launch for the film took place in the Aluminium Factory but not a single picture was released. Surprisingly, Rajamouli is maintaining a new strategy for SSMB29. He even did not reveal any update during the film events in which Rajamouli was invited as the Chief Guest. The film is said to be a forest adventure and it would be shot across several countries. Superstar fans are surprised with this strategy of Rajamouli. Though the pictures and videos from the Odisha schedule got leaked, Rajamouli and his team remained tightlipped and they continued to shoot for the film. Superstar fans are expecting an update on August 9th marking Mahesh Babu’s birthday.