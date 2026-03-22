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Home > Movie News

Rajasekhar opens doors for New Roles

Published on March 22, 2026 by nymisha

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Rajasekhar opens doors for New Roles

Veteran actor Rajasekhar has delivered several classics in Telugu cinema in his career. After a long pause, Rajasekhar played a crucial role in Sharwanand’s Biker and he plays the father of the lead protagonist in the film. During the trailer launch of Biker, Rajasekhar announced that he is open to do character-driven roles and he asked the directors and producers to cast him.

“I have been waiting for the right film since the past 2-3 years but I was not convinced. I signed Biker after I loved the role. Many said that Biker is a Sharwanand’s film and my family convinced me. I felt that I was dropped to second place from first place. My family said that it is not like that. I am now open to do any interesting role and I request directors and producers to cast me in the future. Thank you Dil Raju garu and Bunny Vas for your encouraging words. Sharwanand is an actor who respects me a lot. Biker will be an impressive film” told Rajasekhar.

Biker directed by Abhilash Reddy is slated for April 3rd release. UV Creations are the producers and Malavika Nair is the heroine.

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