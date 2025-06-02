Rajendra Prasad responds on his Vulgar Comments

Veteran actor Rajendra Prasad is one of the busiest actors of Telugu cinema. He has been in the news several times in the recent times for wrong reasons. His public behaviour and speeches have received huge backlash and the actor’s image is getting tarnished. He himself is the reason this. During the birthday celebrations of SV Krishna Reddy, Rajendra Prasad was over active and he abused actor Ali with an inappropriate word which left many in deep shock.

The news created a sensation and the video went viral in no time. Soon, Rajendra Prasad took the stage today and he continued to support himself. His called his behaviour friendly and Rajendra Prasad said that he is not much bothered if these comments are taken in a wrong manner. Rajendra Prasad continued his speech and he went on to explain about his achievements and about his career that lasted for decades. Soon, Ali also released a video saying that Rajendra Prasad is a gem of an actor and he asked the media not to take his comments in a negative manner.

Rajendra Prasad is being criticized badly for his public speeches and cheap statements made on his fellow actors. Apart from experience, public behaviour is quite important for any actor.