x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Sudheer Babu’s Fun filled Family Nights
Sudheer Babu’s Fun filled Family Nights
Mrunal Thakur Chilling With Her Sister
Mrunal Thakur Chilling With Her Sister
Nayanthara Family Latest Images
Nayanthara Family Latest Images
Manasa Varanasi slays in new style of wrapping
Manasa Varanasi slays in new style of wrapping
Vijay Antony at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
Vijay Antony at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
Deepshikha at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
Deepshikha at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
NTR Kalyan Ram at NTR Ghat
NTR Kalyan Ram at NTR Ghat
Samantha Stuns In her Latest Photoshoot
Samantha Stuns In her Latest Photoshoot
Eesha Rebba Beautiful In Purple Saree
Eesha Rebba Beautiful In Purple Saree
Trisha Krishnan In ThugLife Audio Launch
Trisha Krishnan In ThugLife Audio Launch
Nabha Natesh Stuns In Track Pant
Nabha Natesh Stuns In Track Pant
Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Pre release event
Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Pre release event
Aakanksha Singh In Shashtipoorthi Trailer Launch Event
Aakanksha Singh In Shashtipoorthi Trailer Launch Event
Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas In Bhairavam Promotions
Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas In Bhairavam Promotions
Alia Bhatt In Cannes 2025
Alia Bhatt In Cannes 2025
Disha Patani Sizzling Photos In Bikini
Disha Patani Sizzling Photos In Bikini
Trisha Krishnan In Thug Life Press Meet
Trisha Krishnan In Thug Life Press Meet
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In Cannes 2025
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In Cannes 2025
Aditi Rao Hydari Iconic Look In Cannes 2025
Aditi Rao Hydari Iconic Look In Cannes 2025
Nidhhi Agerwal Spotted In HHVM Song Launch
Nidhhi Agerwal Spotted In HHVM Song Launch
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Rajendra Prasad responds on his Vulgar Comments

Published on June 2, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Congress Govt’s gaffes continue, Rajiv Yuva Vikasam scheme skips deadline
image
Virat Kohli’s Trouble with Bengaluru Police
image
Big Update on Prabhas’ Raja Saab Loading
image
Ranbir Kapoor locked for Dhoom 4
image
Rajendra Prasad responds on his Vulgar Comments

Rajendra Prasad responds on his Vulgar Comments

Veteran actor Rajendra Prasad is one of the busiest actors of Telugu cinema. He has been in the news several times in the recent times for wrong reasons. His public behaviour and speeches have received huge backlash and the actor’s image is getting tarnished. He himself is the reason this. During the birthday celebrations of SV Krishna Reddy, Rajendra Prasad was over active and he abused actor Ali with an inappropriate word which left many in deep shock.

The news created a sensation and the video went viral in no time. Soon, Rajendra Prasad took the stage today and he continued to support himself. His called his behaviour friendly and Rajendra Prasad said that he is not much bothered if these comments are taken in a wrong manner. Rajendra Prasad continued his speech and he went on to explain about his achievements and about his career that lasted for decades. Soon, Ali also released a video saying that Rajendra Prasad is a gem of an actor and he asked the media not to take his comments in a negative manner.

Rajendra Prasad is being criticized badly for his public speeches and cheap statements made on his fellow actors. Apart from experience, public behaviour is quite important for any actor.

Next Ranbir Kapoor locked for Dhoom 4 Previous Dil Raju’s nephew takes up Two Sequels
else

TRENDING

image
Big Update on Prabhas’ Raja Saab Loading
image
Ranbir Kapoor locked for Dhoom 4
image
Rajendra Prasad responds on his Vulgar Comments

Latest

image
Congress Govt’s gaffes continue, Rajiv Yuva Vikasam scheme skips deadline
image
Virat Kohli’s Trouble with Bengaluru Police
image
Big Update on Prabhas’ Raja Saab Loading
image
Ranbir Kapoor locked for Dhoom 4
image
Rajendra Prasad responds on his Vulgar Comments

Most Read

image
Congress Govt’s gaffes continue, Rajiv Yuva Vikasam scheme skips deadline
image
Virat Kohli’s Trouble with Bengaluru Police
image
KCR to attend Kaleshwaram Commission Inquiry on June 11

Related Articles

Sudheer Babu’s Fun filled Family Nights Mrunal Thakur Chilling With Her Sister Nayanthara Family Latest Images Manasa Varanasi slays in new style of wrapping Vijay Antony at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch Deepshikha at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch NTR Kalyan Ram at NTR Ghat Samantha Stuns In her Latest Photoshoot Eesha Rebba Beautiful In Purple Saree Trisha Krishnan In ThugLife Audio Launch Nabha Natesh Stuns In Track Pant Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Pre release event Aakanksha Singh In Shashtipoorthi Trailer Launch Event Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas In Bhairavam Promotions Alia Bhatt In Cannes 2025 Disha Patani Sizzling Photos In Bikini Trisha Krishnan In Thug Life Press Meet Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In Cannes 2025 Aditi Rao Hydari Iconic Look In Cannes 2025 Nidhhi Agerwal Spotted In HHVM Song Launch