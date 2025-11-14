x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Pormotions
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Pormotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Sharwanand New Look
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
View all stories
Custom Image
Custom Mobile Image
Home > Movie News

Rajinikant and Kamal Haasan Film: Why So Much Confusion?

Published on November 14, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Vah Chef Brings Flavour and Drama in the BB Kingdom, Tanuja finally Wins
image
Rajinikant and Kamal Haasan Film: Why So Much Confusion?
image
Video: Jubilee Hills By Election Counting Live
image
Dulquer, Rana’s Kaantha USA Premieres Today
image
Adivi Sesh Unveils ETV Win’s Raju Weds Rambai Trailer: Rooted & Emotional

Rajinikant and Kamal Haasan Film: Why So Much Confusion?

Kamal haasan, Rajinikanth

Legendary actors Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan have decided to collaborate for a film together after decades. Initial discussions said that they would act together and soon Lokesh Kanagaraj came on board to direct the film. Things changed after the release of Rajinikanth’s Coolie. Lokesh Kanagaraj was dropped from the project. Soon, Kamal Haasan has decided to produce the project and he decided not to act in the film. Soon, Sundar C came on board to direct the film after which an official announcement was made.

In a shocking move, Sundar has walked out of the film without disclosing any reason. Tamil circles speculate that there is ample pressure on Sundar. The debate is going on about who will direct the film. The names of Karthik Subbaraj, Venkat Prabhu, Rajesh M Selva and Ashwath Marimuthu are speculated for now. Nothing has been finalized and the name of the director will be announced soon. The shoot of this untitled film starts next year. Raajkamal Films International are the producers.

Next Vah Chef Brings Flavour and Drama in the BB Kingdom, Tanuja finally Wins Previous Video: Jubilee Hills By Election Counting Live
else

TRENDING

image
Rajinikant and Kamal Haasan Film: Why So Much Confusion?
image
Dulquer, Rana’s Kaantha USA Premieres Today
image
Adivi Sesh Unveils ETV Win’s Raju Weds Rambai Trailer: Rooted & Emotional

Latest

image
Vah Chef Brings Flavour and Drama in the BB Kingdom, Tanuja finally Wins
image
Rajinikant and Kamal Haasan Film: Why So Much Confusion?
image
Video: Jubilee Hills By Election Counting Live
image
Dulquer, Rana’s Kaantha USA Premieres Today
image
Adivi Sesh Unveils ETV Win’s Raju Weds Rambai Trailer: Rooted & Emotional

Most Read

image
Nara Lokesh Leads the Next Tech Wave: Major IT and Infrastructure Projects Launched in Visakhapatnam
image
Nagarjuna Withdraws Defamation Case Against Konda Surekha
image
Terror links: Hyderabad’s infamous reputation continues

Related Articles

Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Pormotions Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event Sharwanand New Look Samantha Diwali Bash 2025 Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025 Allu Family @ Diwali 2025 Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts