Rajinikant and Kamal Haasan Film: Why So Much Confusion?

Legendary actors Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan have decided to collaborate for a film together after decades. Initial discussions said that they would act together and soon Lokesh Kanagaraj came on board to direct the film. Things changed after the release of Rajinikanth’s Coolie. Lokesh Kanagaraj was dropped from the project. Soon, Kamal Haasan has decided to produce the project and he decided not to act in the film. Soon, Sundar C came on board to direct the film after which an official announcement was made.

In a shocking move, Sundar has walked out of the film without disclosing any reason. Tamil circles speculate that there is ample pressure on Sundar. The debate is going on about who will direct the film. The names of Karthik Subbaraj, Venkat Prabhu, Rajesh M Selva and Ashwath Marimuthu are speculated for now. Nothing has been finalized and the name of the director will be announced soon. The shoot of this untitled film starts next year. Raajkamal Films International are the producers.