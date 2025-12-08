x
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Rajinikanth announces Sequel for his Iconic Film

Published on December 8, 2025 by sankar

Padayappa is one of the best films in Rajinikanth’s career and the film is a massive hit. The film was dubbed into Telugu as Narasimha and the film ended up as a super hit after a simultaneous release in Telugu along with Tamil. Ramya Krishna played one more important role and her performance will be remembered for ages. On the occasion of the film’s re-release on December 12th, Rajinikanth made a special announcement. He said that the sequel for Padayappa is getting ready and the film is titled Neelambari.

Rajinikanth announced that he himself penned the script of Neelambari and the discussions are currently going on. Superstar also announced that he would give the update about the sequel of Padayappa soon after the complete script gets wrapped up. In a short video byte, Rajinikanth revealed that he penned the plot of Padayappa and he produced the film which was made on the name of his friends. Though Aishwarya Rai was initially considered, the team decided to go with Ramya Krishna for the role of Neelambari. Rajinikanth said that Padayappa is not available on any OTT platform.

