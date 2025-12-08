Rajinikanth announces Sequel for his Iconic Film

Padayappa is one of the best films in Rajinikanth’s career and the film is a massive hit. The film was dubbed into Telugu as Narasimha and the film ended up as a super hit after a simultaneous release in Telugu along with Tamil. Ramya Krishna played one more important role and her performance will be remembered for ages. On the occasion of the film’s re-release on December 12th, Rajinikanth made a special announcement. He said that the sequel for Padayappa is getting ready and the film is titled Neelambari.

Rajinikanth announced that he himself penned the script of Neelambari and the discussions are currently going on. Superstar also announced that he would give the update about the sequel of Padayappa soon after the complete script gets wrapped up. In a short video byte, Rajinikanth revealed that he penned the plot of Padayappa and he produced the film which was made on the name of his friends. Though Aishwarya Rai was initially considered, the team decided to go with Ramya Krishna for the role of Neelambari. Rajinikanth said that Padayappa is not available on any OTT platform.