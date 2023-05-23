Rajinikanth-Balakrishna Multi-starer on Cards ?

The most exciting multi-starer is on cards. Ever since Rajinikanth graced NTR’s centenary celebrations, their fans have been praying for Balakrishna and Rajinikanth’s multi-starrer and finally, the project is on. Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar is making it happen.

According to reports, Balakrishna, Rajinikanth and Shiva Rajkumar are teaming up for 2 parts of a social drama. Balakrishna and Rajinikanth will face each other for part one and the second part will have Balakrishna and Shiva Rajkumar. Shiva Rajkumar is bankrolling this project and a Kannada director is going to direct the film. The film is in its early stage of development and might take one or two years to materialise.