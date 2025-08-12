x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures
Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures
Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025
Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025
Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025
Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit
Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit
Janhvi Kapoor’s phoolon ki saari
Janhvi Kapoor’s phoolon ki saari
Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga
Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga
Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe
Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe
Manasa Varanasi In A Private Event
Manasa Varanasi In A Private Event
Samyuktha In Mega Blood Donation Camp
Samyuktha In Mega Blood Donation Camp
Shruti Haasan In Coolie promotions
Shruti Haasan In Coolie promotions
Faria Abdullah In Gurram Papireddy Movie Teaser Launch
Faria Abdullah In Gurram Papireddy Movie Teaser Launch
Vijay Deverakonda At Kingdom Movie ProMotion
Vijay Deverakonda At Kingdom Movie ProMotion
Nabha Natesh Grace In Gray Dress
Nabha Natesh Grace In Gray Dress
Bhagyashri Borse In Kingdom Pre Release Event
Bhagyashri Borse In Kingdom Pre Release Event
Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Monochrome Look
Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Monochrome Look
Disha Patani Stunning Look In White Dress
Disha Patani Stunning Look In White Dress
Priyanka Jawalkar Golden Glow Pics
Priyanka Jawalkar Golden Glow Pics
Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event
Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event
View all stories
Custom Image
Custom Mobile Image
Home > Movie News

Rajinikanth in talks for one more Film?

Published on August 12, 2025 by sankar

TRENDING

image
Producer says a ‘Big Star’ declined KGF for this reason
image
Rajinikanth in talks for one more Film?
image
Breaking: No Ticket Hike for Coolie and War2
image
KTR Issues Legal Notice to Bandi Sanjay Over Phone-Tapping Allegations
image
Mrunal Thakur Breaks Silence on Dating Dhanush

Rajinikanth in talks for one more Film?

Superstar Rajinikanth is back on track with Jailer and he is working on back-to-back films. The veteran actor is all set to release Coolie on August 14th and the film is high on expectations. Rajinikanth is currently shooting for Jailer 2 directed by Nelson and the film is expected to release during summer next year. Rajinikanth is lining up new films and he has been holding talks with several directors.

As per the update, he has given his nod for actor and director Sasikumar. Sasikumar created a sensation with Tourist Family which was a massive hit. Sasikumar is rushed with acting offers after the film ended up as a massive hit. But Sasikumar has decided to direct a film. He worked on a script considering Rajinikanth and he narrated it to Superstar recently. Rajinikanth gave his formal nod recently and the project will be announced next year. Sasikumar will complete the entire script and he will narrate it to Rajinikanth very soon. An official announcement is awaited.

Next Producer says a ‘Big Star’ declined KGF for this reason Previous Breaking: No Ticket Hike for Coolie and War2
else

TRENDING

image
Producer says a ‘Big Star’ declined KGF for this reason
image
Rajinikanth in talks for one more Film?
image
Breaking: No Ticket Hike for Coolie and War2

Latest

image
Producer says a ‘Big Star’ declined KGF for this reason
image
Rajinikanth in talks for one more Film?
image
Breaking: No Ticket Hike for Coolie and War2
image
KTR Issues Legal Notice to Bandi Sanjay Over Phone-Tapping Allegations
image
Mrunal Thakur Breaks Silence on Dating Dhanush

Most Read

image
KTR Issues Legal Notice to Bandi Sanjay Over Phone-Tapping Allegations
image
Breaking: Armed Robbery at Khazana Jewellery Store in Hyderabad
image
Tense Voting Underway in Pulivendula and Vontimitta ZPTC By-elections; Allegations Fly Between YSRCP and TDP

Related Articles

Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025 Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025 Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025 Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025 Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit Janhvi Kapoor’s phoolon ki saari Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe Manasa Varanasi In A Private Event Samyuktha In Mega Blood Donation Camp Shruti Haasan In Coolie promotions Faria Abdullah In Gurram Papireddy Movie Teaser Launch Vijay Deverakonda At Kingdom Movie ProMotion Nabha Natesh Grace In Gray Dress Bhagyashri Borse In Kingdom Pre Release Event Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Monochrome Look Disha Patani Stunning Look In White Dress Priyanka Jawalkar Golden Glow Pics Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event