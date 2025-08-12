Rajinikanth in talks for one more Film?

Superstar Rajinikanth is back on track with Jailer and he is working on back-to-back films. The veteran actor is all set to release Coolie on August 14th and the film is high on expectations. Rajinikanth is currently shooting for Jailer 2 directed by Nelson and the film is expected to release during summer next year. Rajinikanth is lining up new films and he has been holding talks with several directors.

As per the update, he has given his nod for actor and director Sasikumar. Sasikumar created a sensation with Tourist Family which was a massive hit. Sasikumar is rushed with acting offers after the film ended up as a massive hit. But Sasikumar has decided to direct a film. He worked on a script considering Rajinikanth and he narrated it to Superstar recently. Rajinikanth gave his formal nod recently and the project will be announced next year. Sasikumar will complete the entire script and he will narrate it to Rajinikanth very soon. An official announcement is awaited.