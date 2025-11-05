Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, A Historical Collaboration

Superstar Rajinikanth and Universal Hero Kamal Haasam are celebrated for their legendary careers. Although they shared screen space together in many super hit movies during the initial days of their career, it’s been long since they didn’t work together again.

In an official announcement, Kamal Haasan confirmed that his home banner, Raaj Kamal Films International (RKFI), will bankroll a grand-scale project with Rajinikanth in the lead role.

The film #Thalaivar173 will be directed by Sundar C, and this marks his second collaboration with Rajinikanth after Arunachalam. Although the other details are expected to be revealed soon, the news alone has already sent waves of excitement across the industry.

Now, with Kamal stepping into the producer’s chair, Rajinikanth taking center stage, and Sundar C helming, expectations are sky-high already. As everyone eagerly await further updates, one thing is certain- the reunion of Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth is set to become a historical moment in Indian cinema.

#Thalaivar173 will hit the screens for Pongal 2027.