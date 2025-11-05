x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Sharwanand New Look
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, A Historical Collaboration

Published on November 5, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Crucial Weekend for Many in Telugu Cinema
image
Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, A Historical Collaboration
image
We are releasing Aaryan with a new climax – Vishnu Vishal
image
Pawan Kalyan’s Flamingo Plan at Pulicat Lake Sparks Bhumana’s Witty Reaction
image
Bandla Ganesh Clarifies Remarks After K Ramp Success Meet Controversy

Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, A Historical Collaboration

Superstar Rajinikanth and Universal Hero Kamal Haasam are celebrated for their legendary careers. Although they shared screen space together in many super hit movies during the initial days of their career, it’s been long since they didn’t work together again.

In an official announcement, Kamal Haasan confirmed that his home banner, Raaj Kamal Films International (RKFI), will bankroll a grand-scale project with Rajinikanth in the lead role.

The film #Thalaivar173 will be directed by Sundar C, and this marks his second collaboration with Rajinikanth after Arunachalam. Although the other details are expected to be revealed soon, the news alone has already sent waves of excitement across the industry.

Now, with Kamal stepping into the producer’s chair, Rajinikanth taking center stage, and Sundar C helming, expectations are sky-high already. As everyone eagerly await further updates, one thing is certain- the reunion of Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth is set to become a historical moment in Indian cinema.

#Thalaivar173 will hit the screens for Pongal 2027.

Next Crucial Weekend for Many in Telugu Cinema Previous We are releasing Aaryan with a new climax – Vishnu Vishal
else

TRENDING

image
Crucial Weekend for Many in Telugu Cinema
image
Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, A Historical Collaboration
image
We are releasing Aaryan with a new climax – Vishnu Vishal

Latest

image
Crucial Weekend for Many in Telugu Cinema
image
Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, A Historical Collaboration
image
We are releasing Aaryan with a new climax – Vishnu Vishal
image
Pawan Kalyan’s Flamingo Plan at Pulicat Lake Sparks Bhumana’s Witty Reaction
image
Bandla Ganesh Clarifies Remarks After K Ramp Success Meet Controversy

Most Read

image
Pawan Kalyan’s Flamingo Plan at Pulicat Lake Sparks Bhumana’s Witty Reaction
image
Jagan Gears Up for Major Party Revamp
image
Chandrababu Naidu at London Forum: ‘Governments and Industry Must Unite for a Sustainable Future’

Related Articles

Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event Sharwanand New Look Samantha Diwali Bash 2025 Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025 Allu Family @ Diwali 2025 Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026 Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025 Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025