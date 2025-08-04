Rajinikanth lauds Nagarjuna as Simon

For the first time, King Nagarjuna is essaying a role with negative shades. He plays Simon in Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Coolie. Rajinikanth released a video today as he could not attend the Telugu pre-release event that took place today. He had so much appreciation for Nagarjuna saying that no other actor can perform better than Nag in the role of Simon. He also said that he wanted to do the role of Simon but Lokesh Kanagaraj has picked Nagarjuna for the role.

“Honestly, I could not have done the role of Simon better than Nag. He was brilliant in the role and he looks so fit at this age. I wanted to do the role of Simon but Lokesh Kanagaraj has picked up Nagarjuna for the role” told Rajinikanth. He also appreciated the work of Lokesh Kanagaraj calling him Rajamouli of Tamil cinema. Coolie is high on expectations and the film also features Aamir Khan, Upendra, Satyaraj, Shruti Haasan and Soubin Shahir in other important roles. The film produced by Sun Pictures will release on August 14th.