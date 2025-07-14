Rajinikanth Lines up one more Film?

Jailer has given a huge boost for Superstar Rajinikanth. The veteran actor had plans of retirement considering his health issues and age. But Jailer gave him a breath and the actor is busy with a bunch of films. Coolie has been one of the most awaited films of the actor and it releases on August 14th. He is working with Nelson on Jailer 2 and the film releases in summer next year. Coolie and Jailer 2 are expected to break several records with the pre-release business.

Rajinikanth too is charging big remuneration for both these films and he is in plans to line up new projects. The latest update says that he has given his formal nod for Nithilan Saminathan, the man behind the blockbuster “Maharaja” featuring Vijay Sethupathi. Nithilan Saminathan met Rajinikanth long ago and discussed about collaborating. Nithilan Saminathan has narrated a script to Rajinikanth and got a formal nod. Rajinikanth will take the call after the final narration which is expected to take place soon. Red Giant Films are on board to bankroll this project and more details will be finalized soon.