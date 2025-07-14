x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Varsha Latest Photos
Varsha Latest Photos
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks
Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks
Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look
Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet
Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet
Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event
Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations
Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Rajinikanth Lines up one more Film?

Published on July 14, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
K Ramp Glimpse: Kiran Abbavaram’s Satirical Attempt
image
Exclusive Interview with Praveena Paruchuri & Manoj Chandra
image
Reverse Alimony: Husband Asks PCS Officer to Pay Up—Finally, Some ‘Equality’?
image
Perni Nani Sparks Political Firestorm with Personal Attacks and Veiled Threats
image
Is NBK’s Akhanda 2 Getting Postponed?

Rajinikanth Lines up one more Film?

Rajinikanth health update

Jailer has given a huge boost for Superstar Rajinikanth. The veteran actor had plans of retirement considering his health issues and age. But Jailer gave him a breath and the actor is busy with a bunch of films. Coolie has been one of the most awaited films of the actor and it releases on August 14th. He is working with Nelson on Jailer 2 and the film releases in summer next year. Coolie and Jailer 2 are expected to break several records with the pre-release business.

Rajinikanth too is charging big remuneration for both these films and he is in plans to line up new projects. The latest update says that he has given his formal nod for Nithilan Saminathan, the man behind the blockbuster “Maharaja” featuring Vijay Sethupathi. Nithilan Saminathan met Rajinikanth long ago and discussed about collaborating. Nithilan Saminathan has narrated a script to Rajinikanth and got a formal nod. Rajinikanth will take the call after the final narration which is expected to take place soon. Red Giant Films are on board to bankroll this project and more details will be finalized soon.

Next KTR and KCR remain silent on Kavitha issue Previous Kireeti Performed & Danced Brilliantly: Shivanna
else

TRENDING

image
K Ramp Glimpse: Kiran Abbavaram’s Satirical Attempt
image
Exclusive Interview with Praveena Paruchuri & Manoj Chandra
image
Is NBK’s Akhanda 2 Getting Postponed?

Latest

image
K Ramp Glimpse: Kiran Abbavaram’s Satirical Attempt
image
Exclusive Interview with Praveena Paruchuri & Manoj Chandra
image
Reverse Alimony: Husband Asks PCS Officer to Pay Up—Finally, Some ‘Equality’?
image
Perni Nani Sparks Political Firestorm with Personal Attacks and Veiled Threats
image
Is NBK’s Akhanda 2 Getting Postponed?

Most Read

image
Reverse Alimony: Husband Asks PCS Officer to Pay Up—Finally, Some ‘Equality’?
image
Perni Nani Sparks Political Firestorm with Personal Attacks and Veiled Threats
image
Ashok Gajapathi Raju named as Goa governor

Related Articles

Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya Nora Fatehi In Paris Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions Varsha Latest Photos Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree Sharvari Stuns In Bikini Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look Nabha Natesh Hot Poses Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations