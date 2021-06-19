Rajinikanth off to USA

Superstar Rajinikanth is done with the shoot of Annaatthe and the film is announced for Diwali release. Rajinikanth is yet to sign his next project and he decided to take a break from work. He flew to USA this morning along with his family for his health checkup. Rajinikanth will stay in USA for a couple of months and he is expected to return back to India in August. Rajinikanth is holding talks with a couple of directors and he will finalize his next once he returns back to the country. He underwent kidney surgery a couple of years ago in USA.

