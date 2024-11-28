x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Mehreen Pirzada In Pandora Event
Mehreen Pirzada In Pandora Event
Eesha Rebba Feeling the blue hues
Eesha Rebba Feeling the blue hues
Preity Zinta In IPl Auction 2025
Preity Zinta In IPl Auction 2025
Sree Leela Unstoppable Show Clicks
Sree Leela Unstoppable Show Clicks
Nabha Natesh At Entity Awards Event
Nabha Natesh At Entity Awards Event
Ananya Nagalla At Srikakulam Sherlock Homes Teaser Launch
Ananya Nagalla At Srikakulam Sherlock Homes Teaser Launch
Pushpa-2 Kochi Event
Pushpa-2 Kochi Event
Rashmika Mandanna In Pushpa2 The Rule Kochi Event
Rashmika Mandanna In Pushpa2 The Rule Kochi Event
Shalini Pandey Pretty Look
Shalini Pandey Pretty Look
Kriti Sanon Pretty Look In Black
Kriti Sanon Pretty Look In Black
Faria Abdullah Flaunts In Orange Saree
Faria Abdullah Flaunts In Orange Saree
Aditi Rao Hydari Weds Siddharth Get Married Again
Aditi Rao Hydari Weds Siddharth Get Married Again
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In hourglass figure
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In hourglass figure
Malavika Mohanan In Vintage Outfits
Malavika Mohanan In Vintage Outfits
Samyuktha Menon At Private Event In Vijayawada
Samyuktha Menon At Private Event In Vijayawada
Sree Leela at Robinhood Teaser Launch
Sree Leela at Robinhood Teaser Launch
HibiscusOil Benefits for Your Hair
HibiscusOil Benefits for Your Hair
Aditi Rao Hydari At The India Today Conclave In Delhi
Aditi Rao Hydari At The India Today Conclave In Delhi
Raai Laxmi Flaunting In Saree
Raai Laxmi Flaunting In Saree
Sushmita Sen Hot In Red Saree
Sushmita Sen Hot In Red Saree
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Rajinikanth to return back to Shoot

Published on November 28, 2024 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Naanaa Hyraanaa from Game Changer: Visually Appealing Number
image
Talasani hits ball into Congress’ Court
image
Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Gautham Leads, Avinash at Risk of Elimination
image
Rajinikanth to return back to Shoot
image
RGV’s statement on Recent Cases and Controversies

Rajinikanth to return back to Shoot

Superstar Rajinikanth fell ill before the release of his recent film Vettaiyan. The film has been declared as a disaster. Rajinikanth underwent a surgery and the shoot of his upcoming movie Coolie directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj came to a halt. The schedules are pushed due to Rajinikanth’s health and the shoot resumes soon. Rajinikanth is now all set to return back to work from next week. He will shoot for the teaser of his upcoming movie Jailer 2. Nelson is the director and the scriptwork is wrapped up. The team of Jailer 2 is planning to release the teaser on December 12th marking the birthday of Rajinikanth.

Rajinikanth has given his nod to complete the shoot of the teaser. The shoot of Jailer 2 will commence next year once the veteran actor is done with the shoot of Coolie. Jailer 2 is produced by Sun Pictures and the cast, crew details will be announced soon. Anirudh will score the music and background score for Jailer 2. On the other side, Coolie is gearing up for summer 2025 release.

Next Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Gautham Leads, Avinash at Risk of Elimination Previous RGV’s statement on Recent Cases and Controversies
else

TRENDING

image
Naanaa Hyraanaa from Game Changer: Visually Appealing Number
image
Rajinikanth to return back to Shoot
image
RGV’s statement on Recent Cases and Controversies

Latest

image
Naanaa Hyraanaa from Game Changer: Visually Appealing Number
image
Talasani hits ball into Congress’ Court
image
Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Gautham Leads, Avinash at Risk of Elimination
image
Rajinikanth to return back to Shoot
image
RGV’s statement on Recent Cases and Controversies

Most Read

image
Talasani hits ball into Congress’ Court
image
Tribal girl Shailaja died of cardiac arrest, clarifies Minister Seethakka
image
Pawan Kalyan’s Delhi Visit: Key Meetings and Future Plans

Related Articles

Mehreen Pirzada In Pandora Event Eesha Rebba Feeling the blue hues Preity Zinta In IPl Auction 2025 Sree Leela Unstoppable Show Clicks Nabha Natesh At Entity Awards Event Ananya Nagalla At Srikakulam Sherlock Homes Teaser Launch Pushpa-2 Kochi Event Rashmika Mandanna In Pushpa2 The Rule Kochi Event Shalini Pandey Pretty Look Kriti Sanon Pretty Look In Black Faria Abdullah Flaunts In Orange Saree Aditi Rao Hydari Weds Siddharth Get Married Again Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In hourglass figure Malavika Mohanan In Vintage Outfits Samyuktha Menon At Private Event In Vijayawada Sree Leela at Robinhood Teaser Launch HibiscusOil Benefits for Your Hair Aditi Rao Hydari At The India Today Conclave In Delhi Raai Laxmi Flaunting In Saree Sushmita Sen Hot In Red Saree