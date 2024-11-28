Rajinikanth to return back to Shoot

Superstar Rajinikanth fell ill before the release of his recent film Vettaiyan. The film has been declared as a disaster. Rajinikanth underwent a surgery and the shoot of his upcoming movie Coolie directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj came to a halt. The schedules are pushed due to Rajinikanth’s health and the shoot resumes soon. Rajinikanth is now all set to return back to work from next week. He will shoot for the teaser of his upcoming movie Jailer 2. Nelson is the director and the scriptwork is wrapped up. The team of Jailer 2 is planning to release the teaser on December 12th marking the birthday of Rajinikanth.

Rajinikanth has given his nod to complete the shoot of the teaser. The shoot of Jailer 2 will commence next year once the veteran actor is done with the shoot of Coolie. Jailer 2 is produced by Sun Pictures and the cast, crew details will be announced soon. Anirudh will score the music and background score for Jailer 2. On the other side, Coolie is gearing up for summer 2025 release.