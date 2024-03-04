Rajinikanth’s Big Charity Plan

Superstar Rajinikanth scored a massive hit with Jailer and he has a strong lineup of films. The veteran actor announced that he would not make his entry into politics considering his age, health problems and the ongoing scenario. The actor decided to continue acting and he is charging a bomb for every film. The veteran actor has plans of charity but they got delayed due to various reasons. The latest update is that Rajinikanth has initiated his plans of charity to serve the needy. Rajinikanth Charitable Trust is formed and the operations will commence soon.

As a part of it, Rajinikanth purchased a 12 acre land in the outskirts of Chennai and he is in plans to build a super speciality hospital to serve the poor and make medicine affordable. Rajinikanth decided to spend Rs 200 crores on the hospital and the groundbreaking ceremony will take place very soon. All the necessary permissions are acquired currently. On the workfront, Rajinikanth is busy with his upcoming film Vettaiyan directed by TJ Gnanavel. The film releases this year.