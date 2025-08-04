Rajinikanth’s Coolie follows the Format of Jailer

Coolie is one of the most awaited films of the year and the entire nation is waiting for the film’s release. It is due to two reasons: Superstar Rajinikanth and successful director Lokesh Kanagaraj. The trailer of Coolie is out and it is like the other trailers of Lokesk Kanagaraj’s films. The plot was kept under wraps. Coolie has a number of top rated actors playing important roles. Nagarjuna Akkineni, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj and Aamir Khan. Rachita Ram, Reba Monica John, Junior MGR, Kanna Ravi, Monisha Blessy and Kaali Venkat will be seen in important roles.

Out of these, Nagarjuna has a full length role and he is the lead antagonist. Almost all the other prominent actors will have extended cameos which have importance. Rajinikanth’s previous super hit film Jailer followed the same template. Actors like Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar and Jackie Shroff played guest roles. Lokesh Kanagaraj has followed a similar plan for Coolie. With a number of renowned actors on screen, it would be a huge asset for the film. Rajinikanth too is not much interested to take the entire screen space and credit. He just needs a successful film and Coolie’s casting proves it again.