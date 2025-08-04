x
Shruti Haasan In Coolie promotions
Faria Abdullah In Gurram Papireddy Movie Teaser Launch
Vijay Deverakonda At Kingdom Movie ProMotion
Nabha Natesh Grace In Gray Dress
Bhagyashri Borse In Kingdom Pre Release Event
Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Monochrome Look
Disha Patani Stunning Look In White Dress
Priyanka Jawalkar Golden Glow Pics
Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event
Nidhhi Agerwal In HHVM Press Meet
Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions
Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red
Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire
Shraddha Das In Dark Mode
Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Home > Movie News

Rajinikanth’s Coolie follows the Format of Jailer

Published on August 4, 2025 by sankar

Coolie is one of the most awaited films of the year and the entire nation is waiting for the film’s release. It is due to two reasons: Superstar Rajinikanth and successful director Lokesh Kanagaraj. The trailer of Coolie is out and it is like the other trailers of Lokesk Kanagaraj’s films. The plot was kept under wraps. Coolie has a number of top rated actors playing important roles. Nagarjuna Akkineni, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj and Aamir Khan. Rachita Ram, Reba Monica John, Junior MGR, Kanna Ravi, Monisha Blessy and Kaali Venkat will be seen in important roles.

Out of these, Nagarjuna has a full length role and he is the lead antagonist. Almost all the other prominent actors will have extended cameos which have importance. Rajinikanth’s previous super hit film Jailer followed the same template. Actors like Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar and Jackie Shroff played guest roles. Lokesh Kanagaraj has followed a similar plan for Coolie. With a number of renowned actors on screen, it would be a huge asset for the film. Rajinikanth too is not much interested to take the entire screen space and credit. He just needs a successful film and Coolie’s casting proves it again.

