Home > Movie News

Rajinikanth’s Coolie seals a Record Deal

Published on March 15, 2025 by swathy

Manchu Vishnu Exclusive Interview

Rajinikanth’s Coolie seals a Record Deal

Superstar Rajinikanth is working with the most happening Tamil director Lokesh Kanagaraj in Coolie. The film is in the last leg of shoot and it is expected to have a theatrical release later this year. The makers have invested big on this film that discusses about gold smuggling mafia. The producers are now closing the non-theatrical deals. As per the ongoing buzz, the digital rights of Coolie are sold for a record price of Rs 120 crores and this is the highest deal among Rajinikanth’s films. The other non-theatrical deals are currently being closed.

The film has several top stars like Nagarjuna, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, Reba Monica John playing important roles. Bollywood Superstar Aamir Khan plays a cameo and he recently shot for his role. Produced by Sun Pictures, the makers are in plans to release the film in August. The release date will be locked soon and it will be announced. Anirudh is scoring the music and background score for Coolie.

