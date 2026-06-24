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Home > Movie News

Rajinikanth’s Dharman: Four Directors Changed

Published on June 24, 2026 by swathy

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Rajinikanth’s Dharman: Four Directors Changed

Superstar Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Dharman has finally got its title and first-look poster. The makers unveiled the title on Wednesday, ending months of speculation surrounding the project. The first-look poster presents Rajinikanth in a striking avatar, holding a blood-stained surgical instrument. The film is being produced by Kamal Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Films International and directed by Ashwath Marimuthu.

Speaking at the title launch event, Rajinikanth revealed that the project underwent an unusual journey before reaching the sets. The Superstar said that as many as four directors were associated with the film at different stages before Ashwath Marimuthu finally came on board. “The project was initially planned with KS Ravikumar but he took an exit. Then it went to Sundar C. However, the filmmaker walked out due to unforeseen circumstances”.

He continued saying “Cibi Chakravarthi was then brought in as his replacement, but he too moved away from the project during the development phase. He came up with a sensitive and interesting project about a Nuclear Scientist. The project has to be shot extensively in Afghanistan and Russia and it also takes a longer time for completion. Then we eventually finalized Ashwath Marimuthu”.

Dharman has music composed by Anirudh Ravichander, while stunt choreography is handled by Anbariv. Before this, Rajinikanth is done with the shoot of Jailer 2 and the film is due for Diwali release 2026.

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