Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 Update Loading

Superstar Rajinikanth is completely occupied with the shoot of Jailer 2. There are reports that the film may hit the screens in summer 2026 and an official announcement has to be made. The makers have released an announcement video before the shoot commenced and the teaser of Jailer 2 will be out on December 12th on Rajinikanth’s birthday. The teaser cut is ready and Anirudh started working on the background score.

Jailer 2 is one of the most awaited Tamil films. Nelson is the director and SJ Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu and Mirnaa will be seen in other important roles. Sun Pictures are spending lavishly on the film and Anirudh scores the music. Rajinikanth will soon complete the shoot of Jailer 2 and he will move on to his next film.