Home > Movie News

Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 Update Loading

Published on November 23, 2025 by nymisha

Vijayawada Politics Heat Up as Kesineni Nani Plans a Strong Comeback
Chandrababu Naidu Orders Officials to Make All AP Roads Pothole-Free by December-End
Vrushakarma 1st Look: Chay Roars In Rugged Avatar
Ram’s Big Statement about Bhagyashri Borse
Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 Update Loading

Superstar Rajinikanth is completely occupied with the shoot of Jailer 2. There are reports that the film may hit the screens in summer 2026 and an official announcement has to be made. The makers have released an announcement video before the shoot commenced and the teaser of Jailer 2 will be out on December 12th on Rajinikanth’s birthday. The teaser cut is ready and Anirudh started working on the background score.

Jailer 2 is one of the most awaited Tamil films. Nelson is the director and SJ Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu and Mirnaa will be seen in other important roles. Sun Pictures are spending lavishly on the film and Anirudh scores the music. Rajinikanth will soon complete the shoot of Jailer 2 and he will move on to his next film.

Next Ram's Big Statement about Bhagyashri Borse Previous Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Rithu Becomes Captain, and Family Week Brings Warmth to the House
Vrushakarma 1st Look: Chay Roars In Rugged Avatar
Ram’s Big Statement about Bhagyashri Borse
Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 Update Loading

