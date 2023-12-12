Rajinikanth’s next film is Vettaiyan

Spread the love

Superstar Rajinikanth is currently shooting for his 170th film and it is directed by TJ Gnanavel. On the ocassion of Rajinikanth’s birthday, the makers unveiled the teaser and the title of the film. The movie is titled Vettaiyan and Rajinikanth essays the role of a cop. The teaser presents Rajinikanth in a stylish avatar with some resounding background score. Critically acclaimed actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati and Manju Warrier will be seen essaying other important roles in this stylish social drama.

Lyca Productions are the producers and Vettaiyan will release next year. Anirudh Ravichander is scoring the music and background score. Rajinikanth plays a Muslim police officer in Vettaiyan.