Rajinikanth’s special efforts for Coolie

Superstar Rajinikanth has commenced the shoot of his upcoming film Coolie recently and it is directed by top director Lokesh Kanagaraj. Coolie is said to be an action drama and it is based on the gold smuggling mafia. Shruti Haasan and Sathyaraj will be seen playing other powerful roles in the film. A new schedule of the film kick-started in Vizag and it would continue for 40 days. Some key portions will be shot in and around Vizag. Rajinikanth for the first time has allocated 160 days for the shoot of a film. He has been completing his portions of shoot in quick schedules considering his age and health related issues.

But for Coolie, Rajinikanth allocated 160 days for his work. The shoot of the film will take place across several portions of the country. Coolie will have a pan-Indian release next year. Anirudh is scoring the music and Sun Pictures are the producers. Rajinikanth is also taking his highest ever pay for Coolie. The film will have a pan-Indian release next year.