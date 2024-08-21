x
Switch to: తెలుగు
HibiscusOil Benefits for Your Hair
HibiscusOil Benefits for Your Hair
Aditi Rao Hydari At The India Today Conclave In Delhi
Aditi Rao Hydari At The India Today Conclave In Delhi
Raai Laxmi Flaunting In Saree
Raai Laxmi Flaunting In Saree
Sushmita Sen Hot In Red Saree
Sushmita Sen Hot In Red Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary In Uttarakhand Shooting
Meenaakshi Chaudhary In Uttarakhand Shooting
Hebah Patel Stylish Look In Black
Hebah Patel Stylish Look In Black
Raashii Khanna Poses In White Suit
Raashii Khanna Poses In White Suit
MoringaSeeds Health Benefits
MoringaSeeds Health Benefits
Ashu Reddy Beautiful In Blue
Ashu Reddy Beautiful In Blue
Lakshmi Manchu Owning the streets of NYC
Lakshmi Manchu Owning the streets of NYC
Pranitha Subhash At IFFA Goa
Pranitha Subhash At IFFA Goa
Ashika Ranganath Miss You Movie Trailer Launch
Ashika Ranganath Miss You Movie Trailer Launch
Megha Akash In Vikatakavi Press Meet
Megha Akash In Vikatakavi Press Meet
Tips To Reduce Back Pain
Tips To Reduce Back Pain
Soniya Akula engagement
Soniya Akula engagement
Kriti Sanon with her adorable pet
Kriti Sanon with her adorable pet
Pushpa 2 The Rule Wild Fire Event
Pushpa 2 The Rule Wild Fire Event
Neil Nitin Mukesh’s Latest Photo Shoot
Neil Nitin Mukesh’s Latest Photo Shoot
How To Process The Situation, When You Make A Mistake
How To Process The Situation, When You Make A Mistake
Saif Ali Khan’s Style On Ramp
Saif Ali Khan’s Style On Ramp
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Rajinikanth’s special efforts for Coolie

Published on August 21, 2024 by ratnasri

TRENDING

image
Chandrababu differs with Infosys Narayana Murthy on work hours
image
Robinhood One More Time Song: Instant Chartbuster
image
Ranveer Singh’s Don 3 Pushed Again
image
Elon Musk, Chandrababu, YS Jagan, KA Paul and interesting chat in SC
image
Veteran Tollywood Lyricist is no More

Rajinikanth’s special efforts for Coolie

Superstar Rajinikanth has commenced the shoot of his upcoming film Coolie recently and it is directed by top director Lokesh Kanagaraj. Coolie is said to be an action drama and it is based on the gold smuggling mafia. Shruti Haasan and Sathyaraj will be seen playing other powerful roles in the film. A new schedule of the film kick-started in Vizag and it would continue for 40 days. Some key portions will be shot in and around Vizag. Rajinikanth for the first time has allocated 160 days for the shoot of a film. He has been completing his portions of shoot in quick schedules considering his age and health related issues.

But for Coolie, Rajinikanth allocated 160 days for his work. The shoot of the film will take place across several portions of the country. Coolie will have a pan-Indian release next year. Anirudh is scoring the music and Sun Pictures are the producers. Rajinikanth is also taking his highest ever pay for Coolie. The film will have a pan-Indian release next year.

Next When are Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala getting Married? Previous Sadistic governance under Naidu’s rule, says Srikanth Reddy
else

TRENDING

image
Robinhood One More Time Song: Instant Chartbuster
image
Ranveer Singh’s Don 3 Pushed Again
image
Veteran Tollywood Lyricist is no More

Latest

image
Chandrababu differs with Infosys Narayana Murthy on work hours
image
Robinhood One More Time Song: Instant Chartbuster
image
Ranveer Singh’s Don 3 Pushed Again
image
Elon Musk, Chandrababu, YS Jagan, KA Paul and interesting chat in SC
image
Veteran Tollywood Lyricist is no More

Most Read

image
Chandrababu differs with Infosys Narayana Murthy on work hours
image
Elon Musk, Chandrababu, YS Jagan, KA Paul and interesting chat in SC
image
Tribal student Shailaja’s death raises serious concerns

Related Articles

HibiscusOil Benefits for Your Hair Aditi Rao Hydari At The India Today Conclave In Delhi Raai Laxmi Flaunting In Saree Sushmita Sen Hot In Red Saree Meenaakshi Chaudhary In Uttarakhand Shooting Hebah Patel Stylish Look In Black Raashii Khanna Poses In White Suit MoringaSeeds Health Benefits Ashu Reddy Beautiful In Blue Lakshmi Manchu Owning the streets of NYC Pranitha Subhash At IFFA Goa Ashika Ranganath Miss You Movie Trailer Launch Megha Akash In Vikatakavi Press Meet Tips To Reduce Back Pain Soniya Akula engagement Kriti Sanon with her adorable pet Pushpa 2 The Rule Wild Fire Event Neil Nitin Mukesh’s Latest Photo Shoot How To Process The Situation, When You Make A Mistake Saif Ali Khan’s Style On Ramp